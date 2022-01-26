Local Scene: Adopt A Highway, Apply for CalFire grants

Hagins named to president’s list

Anne Hagins, of Hollister, was among the more than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester. Hagins is a Fourth Year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and Creative Writing.

President’s list status was earned by only two first year undergraduates during the 2021 fall semester at Iowa; only 135 second year students; only 250 third year students; and only 420 fourth year students, says a press release from University of Iowa.

Stipends available to Adopt A Highway

Caltrans is offering incentive stipends to those who participate in its Adopt-A-Highway Program as part of the Clean California Initiative. The incentive stipends will be offered up to $250 per eligible litter clean-up event per site for a maximum of we payouts a year.

These stipends will include $250 for cleanups on adopted highway segments. In addition, $250 will be issued following a cleanup of all sides of ramps and quads, $125 for one on/off ramp and $62.50 for a single ramp, says a press release from Caltrans.

An incentive stipend for up to $250 will be issued for clean-ups of “Non-Traditional Adoptions” such as Park and Ride locations and bicycle paths which is under the discretion of the local AAH Coordinator.

The Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) Program is administered by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Adoptions usually span a two-mile stretch of roadside and permits are issued for five-year periods. Groups in good standing may renew their permits indefinitely. Participation is free for all volunteers, and signs identifying your group are included at no charge.

The public may learn more about the Caltrans Adopt-A Highway Program and the Clean California Initiative at:

https://dot.ca.gov/programs/maintenance/adopt-a-highway

https://cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/

Apply for CalFire grants by March 31

CalFire is accepting applications for up to $24 million in available grants for projects that support the creation of a robust and diversified wood products market to help meet California’s forest resilience goals.

CalFire’s Wood Products and Bioenergy Program, which seeks to maintain and enhance the forestry sector of California to promote healthy resilient forests throughout the state, is accepting applications for Business and Workforce Development projects on a continuous basis as dictated by funding availability, says a press release.

Project proposals will be reviewed and awarded quarterly, with awards issued the following quarter. Applicants that apply by March 31 will be notified on or before June 30.

Applicants must submit proposals by March 31, to be considered for the first round of funded projects.

The program supports a diverse set of business and workforce development projects that align with the goals of California’s 2021 Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan (https://tinyurl.com/ms44jv8c). Up to $24 million is available for wood products and workforce development projects that fit the eligibility criteria and score competitively against the selection criteria.

Additional funding up to $4 million is available from the Wildfire Resilience Program for tree nursery operations, the press release continues. These funds were allocated as part of the 2021-2022 final budget package.

“This is the first grant solicitation targeted to business and workforce development in the forestry sector,” said Tim Robards, CalFire Staff Chief. “Forest management capacity has been identified as a key constraint in reaching the state’s annual goal for treating forests and this program was developed to address that need.”

Eligible businesses include facilities, operations and professional services that support the restoration of healthy, resilient forests. Some grants are available specifically for nurseries to grow native California tree seedlings. Entities eligible for workforce development project grants include universities, colleges, government and community organizations, and businesses that aim to increase workforce capacity in the fields of fuels treatment, logging, transportation, prescribed fire, manufacturing and other support services.

Locals named to Dean’s List

Hollister residents Alissa Avina and Garret Kelly were named to the fall 2021 quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose, California.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.