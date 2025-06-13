SJB art exhibit celebrates iconic Route 66

A new art exhibit, “Painting Route 66: An Artist Road Trip,” will open in San Juan Bautista with a June 21 reception from 5-7pm. The exhibit will remain open to the public through Aug. 10.

The exhibit and reception are located at Luna Gallery and Eco Art Studio, 107B The Alameda.

Fifteen artists from Santa Fe, New Mexico will be featured in the exhibit. Their art aims to capture the essence of the “mother road” to California in anticipation of the 100th anniversary of historic Route 66, says a press release from Luna Gallery and Eco Art Studio.

The exhibit is organized by Santa Fe artist Carole Belliveau, and is the result of a collaborative project led by artist Stephanie West, also of Santa Fe.

“The Route 66 project began with an unforgettable trip to Tucumcari, NM, in October 2023 with artist Wendy Ahlm,” says the press release. “That journey sparked a vision—one that grew stronger after reading a newspaper article about the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s efforts to honor Route 66. The concept of celebrating this iconic highway through art took root, paving the way for more fun and adventure with other great artists.”

Driven by a desire to document iconic locations along Route 66 before they disappear, the artists have continued to paint them on canvas, says the press release.

Artworks will be on display and available to purchase at the Luna Gallery throughout the duration of the exhibit. The show’s opening reception is scheduled for 5-7pm June 21 Visit the gallery website at lunagallery.art/ for more information and to inquire about paintings.

Dinsmore graduates

Avery Dinsmore, of Hollister, graduated from Emerson College in Boston, Mass. on May 11. Dinsmore graduated with a bachelor of science in political communication.

Hong named to dean’s list

Amber Hong, of San Juan Bautista, was named to the 2025 Emmanuel College dean’s list. Hong is majoring in nursing.

Hollister students earn academic honors

Liz Fabian and Maggie Yee, of Hollister, were named to the provosts’ list for the spring semester at Ohio University. To qualify for the provost’s list, students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA, says a press release from the university.

San Juan Oaks to host championship qualifier

The United States Golf Association selected San Juan Oaks Golf Club as one of 45 local qualifying sites across the U.S., Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, says a press release from the local resort community.

The qualifying event at the San Juan Bautista club will take place June 24. The 2025 U.S. Amateur Championship will be held in August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

“This prestigious honor highlights San Juan Oaks’ significant recent upgrades and its growing reputation as a premier destination for championship-level golf,” says the press release.

The San Juan Oaks course is designed by PGA legend Fred Couples and architect Gene Bates.

“We’re honored to welcome the USGA and the U.S. Amateur to San Juan Oaks,” said Manny Freitas, General Manager of San Juan Oaks Golf Club. “This is a proud moment for our entire team and a testament to the tremendous work that has gone into elevating this course.

“Our team put a lot of thought into updating the course to test every aspect of a player’s game. With strategic bunkering and firm, fast greens, San Juan Oaks is designed to challenge top amateurs while still offering a fair and rewarding experience.”