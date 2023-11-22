Local Scene: Arts Council announces art show and giveaway

Arts Council announces art show and giveaway

The San Benito County Arts Council invites the community to its sixth annual Small Works Art Show & Giveaway from 5:30-7:30pm on Dec 1 at The Art Depot, 35 Fifth St., Suite D, located in the historic train depot in downtown Hollister.

This is an opportunity to meet local artists, win an original piece of art and view the Arts Council’s newest exhibition while supporting local arts programs throughout San Benito County.

The Small Works exhibition features small-scale original artworks created and donated by more than 30 local artists.

In addition to viewing the work, supporters and art lovers can win a piece of exhibition art by donating and selecting the artwork(s) of their choice. For every $5 donation, donors will be entered into a drawing to win one of their favorite pieces. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 6.

Supporters can also view the art and enter the giveaway at sanbenitoarts.org

The Small Works Exhibition & Art Giveaway is part of the Arts Council’s end-of-year Art of Giving campaign raising funds in support of arts programs for local youth. All proceeds from these events will be used to support visual and performing arts programs serving students enrolled in Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Aromas schools.

For information, contact the San Benito County Arts Council at [email protected] or visit sanbenitoarts.org.

Learn Latin dance moves at the Alehouse

The Grillin & Chillin Alehouse, 401 McCray St., #B24 in Hollister is hosting a holiday Latin Night Dance Party presented by the San Benito County Arts Council on Dec. 8.

Attendees will learn Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and Cumbia. All levels of dance experience welcome, no partner or prior experience needed.

There is no cover charge. A donation of $10 is suggested.

The dance lesson runs from 7-8pm, with a social dance with DJ Magic Mike from 8-11pm.

For information, contact [email protected] or 636.2787.

Mount Madonna School prepares for ‘Elf The Musical Jr.’

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to locate his birth father in New York City.

Based on the holiday film, “Elf The Musical Jr.”—as embodied onstage by Mount Madonna School’s (MMS) middle school cast—follows Buddy the elf in his quest to find his true identity.

Performances are Dec. 9 and 10 at 2pm at Mount Madonna School’s Hawks’ Nest Theater, 491 Summit Road in Watsonville.

“‘Elf Jr.’ is a sleigh ride through the core values of friendship, openness and self-discovery—all served up with a generous helping of holiday cheer,” Director Chelsea Otterness said. “It’s a story that will entertain, and also teach lessons our young cast will carry with them for life.”

“The message of this story is that it is important to believe in things even if you think they are childish and silly,” said eighth-grader Jacqui Overson, who plays the role of Jovi, Buddy’s love interest. “You don’t need to be serious and sulky all the time.”

Eighth-grader Deja Orozco is cast in the role of Santa Claus.

“Santa wants people to be on the good list and doesn’t enjoy giving people coal,” Orozco said. “Santa cares for people a lot, and I really do care about my loved ones too. Santa Claus likes to teach the elves, and I like to do this too; I teach my niece how to be caring and how to interact with people who aren’t being nice to her.”

Originally produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures in association with Unique Features, “Elf The Musical Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under. For tickets, visit mms-elfthemusical.brownpapertickets.com.