December 9, 2022
Caltrans, Waste Solutions and the county held a free recycling event at John Smith Road Landfill Jan. 29. Photo: Juan Reyes
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsFeatured

County, Caltrans offer free bulky item recycling event at Hollister landfill

Local residents can bring items to John Smith Road facility Dec. 10-11

By: Staff Report
The California Department of Transportation and San Benito County Integrated Waste Management are offering a free Bulky Item Recycling Event for local residents on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, from 9am to 3pm both days at John Smith Road Landfill.

Staff from Caltrans, the landfill and the county will be on site to accept eligible bulky items at no charge. John Smith Road Landfill is located at 2650 John Smith Road in Hollister. 

Acceptable bulky items include: 

– Weighs more than 25 pounds

– Four vehicle tires are considered one item

– One pickup load of yard waste is one item

– One pickup load of wood waste is one item

– A set of table and chairs is one item

The weekend Bulky Item Recycling Event collection is limited to two bulky items per household. Proof of San Benito County residency is required, says a press release from the county. Eligible items include tires, furniture, mattresses, household appliances, hot tubs, water heaters, asphalt, concrete, wood waste and landscape trimmings.

Free bulky item recycling events are offered quarterly at John Smith Road Landfill. Caltrans has offered to help sponsor the Dec. 10 event as part of their Clean California initiative, says the press release. 

The Clean California program encourages responsible waste handling, provides funding for local beautification projects, invests in litter removal and engages the community. 

“As part of Clean California, our partnership with agencies like the San Benito County Integrated Waste Management has made a big difference in cleaning and beautifying our state,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins. “The goal of our Clean California program is to make sure trash never ends up on our highways and waterways and these Bulky Item Recycle/Dump Day events allow local residents to dispose of their garbage and recyclables safely, properly and at no cost.”  

Part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, Clean California is a sweeping $1.1 billion, multi-year clean-up effort to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform roadsides and restore pride in public spaces. Visit CleanCA.com for more information.

Items that will not be accepted include business waste, household trash, treated wood waste or hazardous waste of any type, says the press release. Hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosives, hazardous waste bases, etc. Mixed loads containing trash and bulky items may incur a charge. 

For questions on the proper disposal of hazardous waste in San Benito County, visit the County’s Hazardous Waste Program website.  

“We are excited and fortunate to once again partner with Caltrans for this weekend’s bulky recycling event, where residents of San Benito can take up to two bulky items to John Smith Road Landfill at no charge,” said County of San Benito Resources Management Agency Interim Director Steve Loupe. “These events continue to help us in our efforts in reducing litter and preventing illegal dumping in our community. We would like to thank our event partners Caltrans and John Smith Road Landfill as they continue to support these events and engage our community to recycle their bulky items.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

In ultra-tough Gabilan Division, Hollister boys soccer aim to thrive

Flu tests available at San Benito County sites