December 12, 2022
State, federal funds to help repair Highway 101 in SJB

$780K comes from CTC ‘active transportation’ program 

By: Staff Report
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) last week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities—including $780,000 to repair a stretch of Highway 101 in San Juan Bautista, says a press release. 

The funds were released as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program, which has allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, says the press release from CTC.

“The active transportation projects approved at the meeting will benefit disadvantaged communities throughout California, two-thirds of which will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school,” says the press release. 

An allocation of $780,000 will go to a project in San Juan Bautista to remove and replace damaged pavement and restore the roadway profile on U.S. 101 just south of the Anzar Road Undercrossing, says the press release. On Sept. 6, the department was notified of necessary pavement improvements on the northbound and southbound lanes. It was concluded the pavement damage was a result of activity on the San Andreas fault.

“California and our federal partners are continuing to make historic headway in addressing our transportation needs and advancing safety, equity, climate action and economic prosperity,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Importantly, this includes significant investments in infrastructure that allows everyone to access active means of transportation, like walking and biking.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

