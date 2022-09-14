Ren Faire starts this weekend

Take a step back in time and enjoy medieval pageantry, entertainment and fare at the Northern California Renaissance Faire. The revelry starts Sept. 17-18, and continues on weekends through Oct. 22-23 at Casa de Fruta in Hollister.

The festival features merchandise from fine artisans and crafters; a variety of traditional Renaissance style food; games and activities including ax throwing, archery, javelins and more; and shows including “Shakespeare’s Dream,” sword duels, jousting, the Queen’s Royal Reception and more.

Each weekend at the Ren Faire after the opening weekend features a different theme celebrated by the festival’s personnel. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best medieval garb and in support of the weekend theme.

For Sept. 24-25, the Renaissance Faire’s theme is Pirate Invasion; followed by Heroes & Villains on Oct. 1-2; Oktoberfest on Oct. 8-9; Carnevale & Masquerade on Oct. 15-16; and Halloween Fantasy on Oct. 22-23.

Tickets to the Northern California Renaissance Faire are available online at norcalrenfaire.com, which contains comprehensive information and details about the events.