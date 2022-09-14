good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 15, 2022
Cydeshow Cy, the sword swallower, put on a show at the Northern California Renaissance Faire at Casa de Fruta in Hollister, which runs on the weekends until Oct. 24. (Photo by Juan Reyes)
NewsBusinessEconomyFeaturedLocal News

Ren Faire starts this weekend

Festival takes place on weekends at Casa de Fruta through Oct. 23

By: Michael Moore
Take a step back in time and enjoy medieval pageantry, entertainment and fare at the Northern California Renaissance Faire. The revelry starts Sept. 17-18, and continues on weekends through Oct. 22-23 at Casa de Fruta in Hollister.

The festival features merchandise from fine artisans and crafters; a variety of traditional Renaissance style food; games and activities including ax throwing, archery, javelins and more; and shows including “Shakespeare’s Dream,” sword duels, jousting, the Queen’s Royal Reception and more.

Each weekend at the Ren Faire after the opening weekend features a different theme celebrated by the festival’s personnel. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best medieval garb and in support of the weekend theme.

For Sept. 24-25, the Renaissance Faire’s theme is Pirate Invasion; followed by Heroes & Villains on Oct. 1-2; Oktoberfest on Oct. 8-9; Carnevale & Masquerade on Oct. 15-16; and Halloween Fantasy on Oct. 22-23.

Tickets to the Northern California Renaissance Faire are available online at norcalrenfaire.com, which contains comprehensive information and details about the events.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

