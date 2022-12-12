Teacher’s grandfather enlightens students for Veterans Day

When sixth-grade students asked Rancho San Justo Middle School teacher Stacia Andrieu if an actual veteran could visit the classroom for Veterans Day, her first thought was her own grandfather who served in Vietnam.

Her grandfather Frank Biafore, 84, accepted her offer to visit the classroom for two periods this past Veterans Day, educating those students about real-life experiences from his time serving in the war and afterward as an airline pilot.

The Rancho educator added how she likes to focus on the meaning of such important days and has done so with Sept. 11 as well. It’s a natural fit since Andrieu teaches history at the school.

She mentioned how her grandfather previously had spoken to classrooms when she worked in other districts, but this was the first time in Hollister. She noted how in the past, he might have prepared a short speech. This time, however, he wanted to change things around with a more casual conversation to avoid students becoming disengaged.

“I think they were surprised,” Andrieu said, adding how Biafore had some entertaining anecdotes such as recalling stories of having a pet monkey during his time in Vietnam.

She explained how Biafore was a pilot during the war, largely transporting soldiers and supplies through the air, and that students were very interested in his perspectives. She said one student had about six index cards ready with questions for Biafore.

“They got a lot from it,” Andrieu said. “They didn’t want him to leave. They didn’t want to go to the next period.”

Students also learned about Biafore’s life in general. He is originally from West Virginia but has lived in Gilroy since he was a teenager. She noted how her grandfather got his schooling through the Army, which opened eyes to some students, and became a commercial pilot after nearly two decades in the service before retiring from Delta Airlines.

Andrieu herself was inspired by her grandfather. Her grandparents helped her mother raise Andrieu and her brother in Gilroy.

“I think that’s what gave me a love for history,” she said. “That’s why I love teaching history, the things he taught me. He’s a big history guy.”

She added that he doesn’t like to talk too much about wartime outside of the lighter stories like having the pet monkey. She said each of those classes asked his favorite part about being a soldier. His response to that question, she said, is always the “camaraderie and brotherhood.”

“I’m very proud of him,” she said. “I love being able to show him off.”

Rancho’s Principal, Antonio Vela, had good things to say about the visitor as well. He said the school greatly appreciated Capt. Biafore’s visit and he thanked the veteran for his service.

“Students learned in a gentle and authentic manner the experiences he had as a soldier, and the lessons he learned in his career in the military,” Vela said. “At a time when national observances such as Veterans Day are appreciated only for the extra day off, Ms. Andrieu’s sixth-graders gained a true appreciation for the sacrifices our veterans have made throughout our country’s history. Thank you, Ms. Andrieu, for inviting Captain Biafore to visit Rancho!”