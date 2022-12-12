good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 12, 2022
Article Search
Representatives from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital spoke at a Tele-Town Hall last Friday.
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthLocal NewsFeatured

Hazel Hawkins seeks $10M loan from county

Proposal submitted to San Benito Board of Supervisors Dec. 5

By: Staff Report
1
0

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital—whose administrators earlier this year declared a state of fiscal emergency—recently requested $10 million in the form of emergency bridge funding from the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, according to the Hollister hospital. 

The hospital sent the proposal for a $10 million loan to the board on Dec. 5. “Hazel Hawkins is actively seeking new opportunities to ensure continuity of healthcare and an orderly restructuring process,” says a press release from HHMH.

The funding from the county would give the hospital enough time to implement a restructuring plan that would stabilize HHMH’s operations into the future through new affiliations or additional financing, according to the press release. The hospital’s main goal is making sure healthcare services continue without interruption. 

Hazel Hawkins’ board of directors on Nov. 4 approved a resolution of a fiscal emergency, which authorizes the hospital’s administrators to file a petition under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. 

Less than a month before that, the hospital board ended its contract with former CEO Steve Hannah. Appointed as interim CEO was Mary Casillas, who was formerly Hazel Hawkins’ Chief Operating Officer. 

HHMH has not yet filed a petition for bankruptcy. Casillas has said such a filing “would allow the district to optimally restructure its finances so we can continue to care for our community and keep our doors open.”

HHMH facilities provide emergency services, infant delivery, home health care, diabetes care, orthopedics, physical therapy, primary and specialty care, surgery, and skilled nursing, among other vital services. Last year, HHMH had 23,594 Emergency Department visits; 2,319 hospital admissions; 42,981 outpatient visits; 83,679 clinic visits; and 439 infant deliveries. HHMH is also the top healthcare services employer in San Benito County, with 745 employees and 41 active physicians on staff in 2021, says the press release.

“Our community needs its hospital, emergency department, clinics, and skilled nursing facilities to stay open,” said Casillas. “The county’s main responsibility is to the health and safety of its citizens, so we’re asking for help as we work to resolve this crisis.”

In addition to pursuing County bridge funding, HHMH reached out to the California State Treasurer’s office for a $3 million bridge loan, the press release continues. HHMH has also held meetings with state assembly members and state senators’ offices and advocacy meetings with the Association of California Healthcare Districts and California Hospital Association. 

To find a doctor or health clinic, visit www.hazelhawkins.com.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Teacher’s grandfather enlightens students for Veterans Day

submitted -
When sixth-grade students asked Rancho San Justo Middle School...
Economy

State, federal funds to help repair Highway 101 in SJB

Staff Report -
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) last week approved $1...
Business

County, Caltrans offer free bulky item recycling event at Hollister landfill

Staff Report -
The California Department of Transportation and San Benito County...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
275FollowersFollow
1,102FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Teacher’s grandfather enlightens students for Veterans Day

State, federal funds to help repair Highway 101 in SJB