Hazel Hawkins seeks $10M loan from county

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital—whose administrators earlier this year declared a state of fiscal emergency—recently requested $10 million in the form of emergency bridge funding from the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, according to the Hollister hospital.

The hospital sent the proposal for a $10 million loan to the board on Dec. 5. “Hazel Hawkins is actively seeking new opportunities to ensure continuity of healthcare and an orderly restructuring process,” says a press release from HHMH.

The funding from the county would give the hospital enough time to implement a restructuring plan that would stabilize HHMH’s operations into the future through new affiliations or additional financing, according to the press release. The hospital’s main goal is making sure healthcare services continue without interruption.

Hazel Hawkins’ board of directors on Nov. 4 approved a resolution of a fiscal emergency, which authorizes the hospital’s administrators to file a petition under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Less than a month before that, the hospital board ended its contract with former CEO Steve Hannah. Appointed as interim CEO was Mary Casillas, who was formerly Hazel Hawkins’ Chief Operating Officer.

HHMH has not yet filed a petition for bankruptcy. Casillas has said such a filing “would allow the district to optimally restructure its finances so we can continue to care for our community and keep our doors open.”

HHMH facilities provide emergency services, infant delivery, home health care, diabetes care, orthopedics, physical therapy, primary and specialty care, surgery, and skilled nursing, among other vital services. Last year, HHMH had 23,594 Emergency Department visits; 2,319 hospital admissions; 42,981 outpatient visits; 83,679 clinic visits; and 439 infant deliveries. HHMH is also the top healthcare services employer in San Benito County, with 745 employees and 41 active physicians on staff in 2021, says the press release.

“Our community needs its hospital, emergency department, clinics, and skilled nursing facilities to stay open,” said Casillas. “The county’s main responsibility is to the health and safety of its citizens, so we’re asking for help as we work to resolve this crisis.”

In addition to pursuing County bridge funding, HHMH reached out to the California State Treasurer’s office for a $3 million bridge loan, the press release continues. HHMH has also held meetings with state assembly members and state senators’ offices and advocacy meetings with the Association of California Healthcare Districts and California Hospital Association.

