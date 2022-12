A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Tuesday morning in the Gabilan Range about 25 miles east of Salinas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 4:31am quake was centered at a depth of about 5 miles just west of the San Benito River and State Route 25, also known as Airline Highway.

No damages were reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

