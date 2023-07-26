Local Scene: Blood drive Aug. 17; National Night Out Aug. 1

Red Cross needs help to avert a blood shortage

After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.733.2767.

A blood drive is scheduled on Aug. 17 from 10am to 3pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1670 Cienega Road in Hollister.

The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.” All who come to give blood through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive experience at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

Inclusionary housing workshop

The City of Hollister will host a workshop on the development of an inclusionary housing ordinance, 6-8pm Aug. 3 at the Hollister Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito Street in Hollister. The workshop will also be broadcast on Zoom for online participants.

Inclusionary housing is a local policy or ordinance that requires private developers to allocate a certain percentage of their housing developments to affordable units, according to an announcement of the workshop on the city’s website.

More than 200 cities in California have adopted inclusionary housing ordinances, which vary in the percentage of units required to be affordable.

City staff and participants at the Aug. 3 workshop will discuss potential approaches to Hollister’s inclusionary housing ordinance, and solicit input on the policy’s requirements. City officials will also provide an overview of how inclusionary housing ordinances can influence the character and density of local housing.

Kelly named to Dean’s List

Garret Kelly, of Hollister, has been named to the 2023 spring quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose, California.

National Night Out is Aug. 1

Hollister Police and the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office will host the annual National Night Out Aug. 1, from 5:30-7:30pm at the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito Street.

Spend a summer evening with family, friends and neighbors in the nationwide event, an annual community-building effort that promotes positive partnerships between law enforcement and the community. Meet local police officers and dispatchers, and see police and fire vehicles and equipment on display.

Learn how to compost

San Benito Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) will host two upcoming free composting workshops where attendees can learn how to turn food scraps and yard waste into nutrient rich soil.

The Composting 101 Workshop is scheduled for 9:30am July 29; and a Sheet Mulching Technique and Fundamentals Workshop will take place at 11am July 29. Both workshops will take place at the Epicenter, 440 San Benito Street in Hollister

In the Composting 101 session, the county’s Master Composters will guide participants through the basics of composting at home, says a press release from San Benito County. You’ll learn how to use a compost bin, select materials to compost, maintain the bin, troubleshoot common issues and more. Expect hands-on experience to put theory into practice.

In the Sheet Mulching workshop, attendees will learn the step-by-step instructions for selecting materials, layering properly and maintaining a successful sheet mulch. Experienced and beginning gardeners can learn how to implement this technique and create a thriving low-maintenance garden, says the press release.

Workshop participants will have opportunities to chat with the county’s composting experts and gain answers to questions about composting.

To sign up for one or both workshops, email [email protected] or call 831.636.4110. Space is limited. Free composting bins will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.