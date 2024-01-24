Kirkland named to Dean’s List

Samuel Kirkland, of Hollister, was named to the LeTourneau University fall 2023 Dean’s List. Kirkland is majoring in Aircraft Systems, says a press release from the university.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.

Latin dance parties return to the Alehouse

The San Benito County Arts Council is hosting a new series of Latin Night Dance Parties at the Grillin & Chillin Alehouse, 401 McCray St., #B24 in Hollister.

Attendees will learn Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and Cumbia in a social atmosphere.

All levels of dance experience welcome, no partner or prior experience needed. There is no cover charge.

The dance parties are scheduled for Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 29. The dance lesson is from 7-8pm, with a social dance from 8-11pm.

A donation of $10 is suggested to participate in the dance lesson.

For information, email [email protected] or call 831.636.2787.

Shelter seeks animal adopters, fosters, volunteers

The Hollister Animal Shelter has received 29 animals within the past week, and is asking for community members to open their hearts and their doors as adopters, fosters and volunteers to help these animals and city facilities stay healthy.

The recent influx of animals has taken over more than half the city’s open animal shelter space, says a Jan. 23 social media post from Hollister Police Animal Care & Services. The facility’s capacity for care diminishes with each intake of an unclaimed animal.

“While we strive to provide the best care during each animal’s time with us, we cannot continue to do so without the help and support of our community,” says the Facebook post.

Many of the shelter’s longtime four-legged residents are beginning to exhibit “alarming signs of kennel stress and need relief from the effects of the stressful shelter environment,” says the post.

Animal services is asking anyone who is not in a position to adopt an animal, to consider fostering one. Anyone who is not in a position to foster an animal is welcome to volunteer at the facility, authorities continued.

“Each aspect of supporting your community animal shelter is rewarding in the sense that you are providing enrichment, decompression and a safe environment for a shelter animal to thrive. We need you, TODAY,” says the Facebook post.

Anyone who would like to learn about the city’s foster and volunteer processes can call the Animal Care & Services office at 831.636.4320, or visit the shelter at 1331 South Street in Hollister.

Left turns restricted on Highway 156, starting Jan. 29

Transportation officials will begin this week installing signage to restrict left turn maneuvers onto Highway 156 from Lucy Brown Lane, Bixby Road and Flint Road in San Benito County, according to Caltrans

Left turns from these locations will be prohibited starting Jan. 29. The left turn restriction will be in effect Monday through Friday, from 3-7pm, says a press release from Caltrans.

The “no left turn” signs will be installed to prevent travelers from the three intersections from turning across oncoming traffic, in an effort to enhance the efficiency of traffic circulation along the corridor, says the release.

The traffic control measure was adopted by a resolution of the Council of San Benito County Governments as well as the San Benito County Board of Supervisors.

