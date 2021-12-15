good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
52.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 16, 2021
michael chambless san benito county resource management agency director
Michael Chambless. Photo: Chris Mora
Featured

Local Scene: Chambless hired as county RMA director, Christmas in the Park scheduled

By: Staff Report
San Benito County hires RMA director

San Benito County hired Michael Chambless as its new Resource Management Agency director, effective Dec. 26.

Chambless most recently served as interim RMA director and as the assistant RMA director for the county. Additionally, he has been the management services director/assistant city manager for the City of Hollister. 

Chambless spent the largest segment of his career with the City of Hollister (16 years), starting as a code enforcement officer and then progressing to assistant city manager, a position he held for six years.

In 2000, Chambless and his wife Stelvia moved to San Benito County, and they raised two sons who have now left the region for advanced studies. 

Chambless, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Natural Science from San Jose State University, joined San Benito County in 2019 and led the Riverview Regional Park Project, among other assignments.

“We are really fortunate to have Mike on the team,” County Administrative Officer Ray Espinosa said. “He brings a unique knowledge of our county with a wealth of experience and expertise. We look forward to him bringing solutions and continuing to provide high‐quality RMA services to the people of San Benito County.”

Christmas in the Park begins Dec. 17

Christmas in the Park at Dunne Park, 600 West St. in Hollister, kicks off Dec. 17 with a weekend full of ice skating, laser tag, photos with Santa Claus and more.

Ice skating will be available Dec. 17 from 4-9pm, and Dec. 18-19 from noon to 4pm.

The event kicks into high gear on Dec. 18, with laser tag from 4-9pm, Santa photos from 10am to 1pm, and food vendors and a makers market from 4-9pm.

Wreaths Across America recognized in Hollister

Dec. 18 is National Wreaths Across America Day, and in recognition, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Calvary Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1100 Hillcrest Road, at 9am.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom. The annual wreath-laying effort began in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery, and has grown to more than 2,500 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. 

YMCA to hold school break camps

Central Coast YMCA will host school break camps for children in December and January during the winter holidays at its San Benito location, 351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite A-201 in Hollister.

Camps will be held from 7:30am-6pm Dec. 20-23, Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-7.

The Y’s Break Camps are environments where children will learn the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility, according to the YMCA. Led by trained YMCA staff, break camp will provide kids with activities that will help them build self-confidence, self-esteem and independence.

For information, call 831.637.8600.

Staff Report

