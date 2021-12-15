good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 16, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

San Benito County hires RMA director

By: Staff Report
San Benito County hired Michael Chambless as its new Resource Management Agency director, effective Dec. 26.

Chambless most recently served as interim RMA director and as the assistant RMA director for the county. Additionally, he has been the management services director/assistant city manager for the City of Hollister. 

Chambless spent the largest segment of his career with the City of Hollister (16 years), starting as a code enforcement officer and then progressing to assistant city manager, a position he held for six years.

In 2000, Chambless and his wife Stelvia moved to San Benito County, and they raised two sons who have now left the region for advanced studies. 

Chambless, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Natural Science from San Jose State University, joined San Benito County in 2019 and led the Riverview Regional Park Project, among other assignments.

“We are really fortunate to have Mike on the team,” County Administrative Officer Ray Espinosa said. “He brings a unique knowledge of our county with a wealth of experience and expertise. We look forward to him bringing solutions and continuing to provide high‐quality RMA services to the people of San Benito County.”

