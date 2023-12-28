Local Scene: District to offer updates on new high school planning

The community is invited to Hollister High School’s library on Jan. 17 (in Spanish) and Jan. 18 (in English) for community town halls to update the planning and preparation process for a second high school in the San Benito High School District.

The events, which will feature food and child care, will update the community on the information gathered since the initial town halls in August, says a press release from SBHSD.

The district hosted a series of 10 K-8 Listening and Awareness sessions at local elementary schools throughout the fall. That information will be shared at the upcoming town halls, along with updates on upcoming steps in the planning process, which will include the presentation of new school renderings at town hall events in June 2024.

Locals make Dean’s List

Hollister residents Emilie Contreras and Kylie Corrigan were named to the Belmont University Dean’s List for the fall semester.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses), says a press release from the university.

Arts Council seeks guest curators

The San Benito County Arts Council is searching for five emerging artists and/or arts professionals to serve on a committee of guest curators to design and install two art exhibitions at the Arts Council’s facility, The Art Depot, in downtown Hollister in 2024.

This is an opportunity to work with a team of artists and creatives while learning more about presenting and exhibiting art in a gallery setting.

This is a volunteer opportunity; selected curators will receive a flat stipend of $300 for participation.

Ideal candidates will be collaborative, energetic, creative and innovative and be able to commit to the meeting schedule below.

• Attend five virtual exhibition design meetings in February, March, May, June and August

• Assist in the concept design and planning for two distinct art exhibitions—May/June and August/September

• Collaborate in the development of one community engagement event for each exhibition

• Assist in the outreach and promotion related to calls for artists and exhibition events

• Assist in the installation of artwork and preparation of the gallery for public viewing

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years of age or older and a resident of San Benito County.

To apply, visit the Opportunities page at sanbenitoarts.org.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 28 at 11:59pm. Selected guest curators will be notified by Feb. 2.

For information, email [email protected] or call 831.636.2787.

Watercolor Workshop for adults is Jan. 29

The San Benito County Arts Council invites community members to register for a winter Watercolor Workshop.

Workshops take place at the Art Depot, 35 Fifth St., Suite D, in downtown Hollister.

The next workshop, Landscapes, will take place Jan. 29 from 6-8pm.

This workshop, for ages 16 and up, is led by Teaching Artist, Makayla Magdaleno. All materials will be provided, and each participant will take home an original piece of art.

The cost of this single-session workshop is $50.

To register online or to view the full workshop description, visit sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com.

For information about Community Art Classes, email [email protected] or contact the Arts Council at 831.636.2787.