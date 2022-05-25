good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 25, 2022
Local Scene: Fiber optic course offered at Gav

By: Staff Report
Gavilan student awarded $20K scholarship 

Aileen Romero, Associated Students of Gavilan College Region IV Representative, was accepted to UC Santa Cruz and was awarded the $20,000 Pister Scholarship.

The Karl S. Pister Leadership Opportunity Scholarship was established in 1993 by former UCSC chancellor Karl S. Pister to increase opportunities for community college students who want to transfer to UCSC. The scholarships recognize students who have overcome adverse socioeconomic circumstances, who have a demonstrated commitment to assisting and improving the lives of others, and who might not otherwise be able to attend UCSC for financial reasons.

Candidates are nominated by the presidents of each of the 13 regional community colleges. The nominations are reviewed by the Leadership Opportunity Awards Review Committee, and one student from each college is selected to receive up to a $20,000 award ($10,000 awarded for two years).

“I am the second in my family to win the Pister Scholarship and attend UCSC,” Romero said. “I want to say thank you to the community at Gavilan College for their support, and Si Se Puede.” 

Gavilan Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose nominated Romero.

“We are so proud of Aileen for being selected for this scholarship, all her accomplishments, not only academically but especially of her commitment to serving students as the Student Region IV Representative, dedicated to improving mental health awareness, and encouraging students to seek resources,” she said. 

Fiber optic course

Gavilan College is offering a free, two-day Amazon Web Services (AWS) Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Certificate course, according to a press release from the Gilroy-based college. Experienced fiber optic techs can earn over $100,000 per year, and the free local workshops “can lead to an excellent job in the tech industry,” according to Gavilan College. 

The workshops will take place on June 1 and 2 at the Gavilan College Gilroy campus (5055 Santa Teresa Blvd) from 8am to 5pm. There will be a ceremony and employer networking event on June 2 until 6:30pm. 

This is a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave, the press release continues. After the two days, attendees will have the opportunity to meet employers wanting to hire individuals who completed the course.  

Companies that install and repair fiber optic cable for data centers and communications need workers who can help build these networks. The two-day AWS Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Certificate course, taught by industry leaders, will give participants the right skills and introduce them to employers who are hiring.  

No prior experience or coursework is required; participants must be able to speak, read and write English. Attendees will be asked to do a two to three hour online course before attending the in-person training. 

Registration is required and seats are expected to fill up quickly: https://bit.ly/FreeTechWorkshopsJune1

Staff Report

