VFW plans to recognize veterans over Memorial Day weekend

Local veterans groups are planning a series of events in Hollister over Memorial Day weekend to remember U.S. military veterans who have died while serving in the armed forces.

On May 27, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 will be placing American flags on veterans’ gravesites, according to Maria Spandri, manager of the Veterans Memorial Building. Flags will be placed at IOOF Cemetery, 600 Vista Road, at 11am; and at Calvary Cemetery, 1100 Hillcrest Road, at 4pm.

The flags will be retrieved May 28 at the same times.

On the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 30, the VFW and Veterans Memorial Building will host a series of Honor Guard ceremonies to recognize the veterans at multiple sites. Ceremonies are scheduled for 9am at IOOF Cemetery; 10am at Calvary Cemetery; and 11am at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 649 San Benito St. in downtown Hollister. The emcee for the events will be VFW Commander George Nava.