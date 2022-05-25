good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 25, 2022
Elaine Reyna, left, attended the Veterans’ Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2021 at the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building on San Benito Street in Hollister. (Juan Reyes/Hollister Free Lance) 2021 file photo.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

VFW plans to recognize veterans over Memorial Day weekend

Honor guard, ceremonies scheduled at Veterans Memorial Building, local cemeteries

By: Staff Report
Local veterans groups are planning a series of events in Hollister over Memorial Day weekend to remember U.S. military veterans who have died while serving in the armed forces. 

On May 27, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 will be placing American flags on veterans’ gravesites, according to Maria Spandri, manager of the Veterans Memorial Building. Flags will be placed at IOOF Cemetery, 600 Vista Road, at 11am; and at Calvary Cemetery, 1100 Hillcrest Road, at 4pm. 

The flags will be retrieved May 28 at the same times. 

On the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 30, the VFW and Veterans Memorial Building will host a series of Honor Guard ceremonies to recognize the veterans at multiple sites. Ceremonies are scheduled for 9am at IOOF Cemetery; 10am at Calvary Cemetery; and 11am at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 649 San Benito St. in downtown Hollister. The emcee for the events will be VFW Commander George Nava. 

Staff Report

