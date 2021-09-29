Local Scene: Highway 25 repaving postponed

Highway 25 repaving postponed

A roadway repaving project on Highway 25 near Hollister, previously scheduled to begin last weekend, has been delayed. The project is now projected to begin on Oct. 4, at the earliest.

Once this paving project begins, travelers will encounter one-way traffic control along the 3.2 miles of roadway between the intersection of Highway 25 and Best Road / South Ridgemark Drive to the south, and the intersection of Highway 25 and Plaza Drive to the north, says a press release from the county.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Benito County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

San Benito Stage Co. prepares for in-person shows

The San Benito Stage Company is preparing for a live performance of its children’s show, Beauty and the Beast, Jr., which is opening Oct. 22 at Veterans Memorial Hall.

Ticket sales for all upcoming shows will be available online through VBO tickets, reads a press release from the San Benito Stage Company. All seats will be assigned. Members and sponsors will receive their benefits through the online ticketing process.

For more information or to donate, visit sanbenitostage.org.

Wafa graduates with Masters

Samir Wafa, of Hollister, graduated with a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester.

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.