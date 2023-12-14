Local Scene: Hollister Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Dec. 15

DUI checkpoint is Dec. 15

Hollister Police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint the night of Dec. 15 at an intersection within the city limits.

The checkpoint will start at 6pm Dec. 15 and end at 2am Dec. 16, says a press release from Hollister Police Department. DUI checkpoints are typically placed in locations where collisions and impaired driving-related arrests are more frequent.

California in recent years has seen a “disturbing increase” in drug-impaired driving crashes, says the press release.

“Hollister PD supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that ‘DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze,’” says the release. “If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.”

High-visibility enforcement efforts such as DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols have proven to be effective in lowering the number of people killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired collisions, police said. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver are about 20% less likely when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.

Officers at the Dec. 15 checkpoint will look for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, and will check for proper licensing, says the press release.

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30% of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems, according to authorities. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14% ) than did for alcohol (7.3%). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4%—slightly more than alcohol.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Hollister Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Forecasters: Wet weather to return by late December

Wet weather is expected to return to the Bay Area mid to late December, the National Weather Service said Dec. 11.

Above-average precipitation is expected even though intensity, timing and amounts are not yet projected.

Forecasters say minor rain showers will begin Dec. 15 in the North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz County and Monterey.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

Chorale holiday concerts

San Benito Oriana Chorale will present their holiday season concerts on Dec. 13 at San Juan Bautista Mission (406 Second Street in San Juan Bautista) at 7:30pm; Dec. 15 at Christ Fellowship Church (2066 San Benito Street) in Hollister at 6:30pm; and Dec. 17 at Christ Fellowship Church at 3pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for students, and are available at Postal Graphics and at the door before each show.

Pancake breakfast and toy drive

Join local firefighters for the annual pancake breakfast and toy drive, from 8-11am Dec. 9 at the Sacred Heart Parish School gymnasium (670 College Street in Hollister). Hollister firefighters will be collecting toys for their annual toy drive, and anyone who would like to donate is encouraged to bring a new toy.

The breakfast includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs and beverages, as well as arts and crafts for the kids. Tickets are $10 each and are available before the event at Fire Station 1, 110 Fifth Street, during business hours. If you miss getting your ticket, they’ll also be available on the day of the event at the door.

Buddy the Elf, Santa and the Grinch will be available for photos.

South Valley Symphony prepares for holiday concert

The South Valley Symphony will present “Holiday Magic” on Dec. 16 at 3pm at Gavilan College’s Gilroy campus.

As part of the symphony’s 50th anniversary season, the concert will feature Sandra Marlowe and Ted Sanchez, Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare by Strauss, and symphonic holiday favorites.

For information and tickets, visit southvalleysymphony.org/home/current-concerts.

Ireta graduates with honors

Daniel Ireta, of Hollister, was awarded his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Minnesota State University, Mankato, at the end of the fall 2023 semester. Commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 9 at Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus. .

Ireta graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors, says a press release from the university. Ireta majored in Integrated Engineering.