December 14, 2023
A member of the Little family works on the quad bench restoration project at Calaveras Elementary School, which shares a campus with Accelerated Achievement Academy. Photo courtesy of Calaveras/AAA
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsSchools

Volunteer family makes big difference at Calaveras/AAA

Pam Little and family complete quad bench restoration project

By: submitted
16
0

The Little Family is at it again. On Dec. 1, the formidable team brought more family members as well as cured and varnished redwood, hardware, power tools and the know-how to remake the rest of the Calaveras primary quad benches. And what a big difference it makes! 

Pam Little, grandparent volunteer and former Hollister School District Principal, knows how important these benches are for young readers, quick conferences and teacher lunches. Seeing the primary quad benches at Calaveras Elementary School/Accelerated Achievement Academy—the two schools share a campus on Buena Vista Drive—were worn down and wobbly, she pulled her impressive family together again.

Pam’s talented husband, Jim, and their grandchildren (current and former AAA students) Rya and Zane Andrade, wielded tools and solved real world challenges like pros. Kelly (Rya and Zane’s Mom) pitched in with hardware, extra varnish and good advice. 

Members of the Little family of Hollister work on the quad bench restoration project at Calaveras Elementary School, which shares a campus with Accelerated Achievement Academy. Photo courtesy of Calaveras/AAA

The much needed bench restoration at Calaveras/AAA was no easy task. Jim and Zane picked out McKinnon’s best redwood and cured and varnished it for months. Armed with piles of lumber, powertools, hardware, extra varnish, spray paint and brushes, the benefactors invested dozens of hours at home and six-plus hours over two visits to complete the beautiful new CAL primary benches! 

AAA has a long tradition of volunteering, pitching in and helping out. Hundreds of hours are invested in gardens, planters, cleanups, tech upgrades, fundraisers for field trips and family movie nights. Generous investments of time, money and materials are some of the many ways the schools have built their shared campus into a vibrant single culture—so much so that it is hard to see one school without the other. 

Courtesy of Accelerated Achievement Academy
Courtesy of Accelerated Achievement Academy

