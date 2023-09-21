Local Scene: Pumpkin giveaway, housing element workshop, harvest festival

Pumpkin giveaway event set in Hollister

Gonzalez and Jones Law is hosting a community event on Oct. 7 to give away pumpkins to families in need in Hollister.

The event will be held at 905 San Benito St. in Hollister from 1-4pm.

All families who are in need of pumpkins and cannot afford the expense for their children during the month of October are encouraged to attend.

Workshop on county Housing Element is Sept. 27

San Benito County will host a community workshop Sept. 27 on its update of the county’s 2023-31 Housing Element. Invited to the workshop are residents and interested community stakeholders, who can participate in person or virtually.

The workshop is scheduled for 6-8pm at the Board of Supervisors chambers, 481 Fourth Street in Hollister. Those who want to attend online by Zoom can do so at the link http://www.tinyurl.com/SanBenitoWorkshop1 and enter the passcode 896599.

The Housing Element is a state-mandated chapter of the San Benito County General Plan, which identifies policies and programs to meet existing and projected future housing needs for all economic segments in unincorporated areas of the county, says a press release from San Benito County. The Housing Element update will identify the county’s official housing policies and programs for the 2023-31 planning period.

Attendees at the Sept. 27 workshop will learn about the Housing Element Update process, state housing requirements and future opportunities to participate.

For more information about the county’s Housing Element update, visit https://tinyurl.com/SanBenitoHousingElement.

Spanish translation will be provided during the Sept. 27 workshop.

Fair honors farmworkers

The 2023 San Benito County Fair will feature a “Farmworker Heroes Exhibit,” detailing the life and work of Cesar Chavez, says an announcement from the fair.

Chavez is the original farmworker hero. The Cesar Chavez Foundation notes that he “created a movement to improve the quality of life for Latinos and working people.”

Agriculture is at the heart of San Benito County and the fair—and the people who work hard every day planting and harvesting crops are the heart of agriculture, says the announcement. The special exhibit will honor the work of Chavez and celebrate farmworkers, who play an essential role in keeping the community fed.

The exhibit will also feature photographs of local farmworkers.

The Farmworker Heroes Exhibit will be on display at the fair daily, from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Exhibit showcases work of Nacho Moya

Nacho Moya, recipient of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Award and the Poppy Jasper award, comes full circle as a Gavilan College alum this fall for an evening art exhibit at the Gilroy Campus, starting at 6pm Oct. 13.

Gavilan College’s “El Centro,” the one-stop resource center for meeting basic student needs, hosts the “Nacho Moya Art Reception: From Retail Worker to Artist,” where more than 20 of Moya’s latest paintings will be displayed, says a press release from the college.

The free reception will start at 6pm at the Gilroy campus library gallery space, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. Attendees will be able to chat with Moya and enjoy light refreshments, while viewing the paintings and networking with community dignitaries.

This event is open to the entire community and those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP online at bit.ly/gavmoya.

“I’m so excited to be back at Gavilan College,” Moya said. “Years ago, I was a student here. Now with my exhibit, I’m returning full circle to share my art with the community. I’m dedicated to the arts and how it’s used as a form of therapy. I hope to share this love and the notion that anyone can become an artist.”

Harvest Festival is Oct. 14

The San Juan Bautista Harvest Festival—featuring a variety of live entertainment, food and merchandise vendors—will take place 10am-5pm Oct. 14 in historic downtown San Juan Bautista.

The event includes an array of activities for the entire family and celebrates the community of San Juan Bautista.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mvcvepp9.