Local Scene: Miss CA Rodeo Contest

Miss CA Rodeo Contest applications open soon

Young ladies who are passionate about the western lifestyle and promoting the rodeo industry can run for the title of Miss California Rodeo Salinas and become an ambassador for the largest professional rodeo in the state. Entries for the 2022 contest open on Feb. 14 and close on May 2.

The competition is open to young women between 18 and 24 years of age who are representing either a recognized horsemen’s organization or another recognized non-commercial community organization. The winner will promote the California Rodeo Salinas at various events such as community celebrations, parades and other rodeos.

The contest consists of horsemanship, personality and appearance and scholarship categories. It starts on July 7, and Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2021 Emily Cullins along with Rodeo President Fred Hooker will present the winner of the 2022 contest with her title on Saturday, July 9.

The winner will receive a $3,000 academic scholarship, a gold and silver trophy belt buckle and the use of a two-horse trailer for one year along with many other gifts and the privilege of wearing the Miss California Rodeo Salinas gold and silver tiara.

“It is so exciting to represent the largest rodeo in California and to help carry on the traditions of the West,” said Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2022 Emily Cullins.

Full contest details and a digital application form can be found online at https://www.carodeo.com/p/about-us/mcrs/2022-miss-california-rodeo-contest-entry-info or https://tinyurl.com/ykc8achd.

The contest is sponsored by the official hotel partner of the California Rodeo Salinas, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Salinas.

Irvin named to Dean’s List

Emmalyn Irvin, of Hollister, was named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Irvin’s major is listed as Psychology BS.

Irvin was among more than 9,600 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Utah. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term, says a press release from the university.