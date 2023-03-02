good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 2, 2023
Local Scene: New chair, vice chair appointed for COG board

Emerson College student Lily Hartenstein, of Aromas, earned Dean's List honors for the Fall 2022 Semester

By: Staff Report
21
0

Hartenstein named to Dean’s List

Emerson College student Lily Hartenstein, of Aromas, earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2022 Semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Hartenstein is majoring in Journalism and is a member of the Class of 2023.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning, says a press release from the college. 

CHP offering senior driver safety class

The Hollister-Gilroy California Highway Patrol Office is holding a free “Age Well, Drive Smart” senior driver safety class at the Gilroy Library on March 17 at 10:30am.

This program is designed as an educational tool for mature drivers. Topics of discussion will include:

• How to tune up driving skills

• Refreshing knowledge of the rules of the road

• Learning about normal, age-related physical changes and how to adjust to them

• When it may be time to limit or stop driving

• Understanding the alternatives to driving

This class is geared toward drivers age 65 and up, but is open to anyone interested in this safety information.

Space in this class is limited. The online event listing and registration can be found at bit.ly/3KBZ2Ii. 

For information, call the Hollister-Gilroy CHP Office at 408.427.0700.

COG Board appoints chair, vice chair

The Council of San Benito Governments (COG) board of directors named its new chair and vice chair for the 2023 term at a recent meeting. 

At the Feb. 16 meeting, the board named San Benito County Supervisor Bea Gonzales as the chair of the five-person body, and San Juan Bautista City Councilmember Scott Freels as vice chair, says a press release from COG.

The COG board consists of elected officials from within city limits and unincorporated areas throughout San Benito County. The board consists of two members representing the City of Hollister, one representing the City of San Juan Bautista and two members representing San Benito County. 

Currently sitting on the board are Gonzales, Freels, Hollister Mayor Mia Casey, Hollister City Councilmember Dolores Morales and San Benito County Supervisor Mindy Sotelo. 

The COG board meets at 4pm on the third Thursday of the month at the County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 481 Fourth Street in Hollister. 

The COG Board also serves as the San Benito Airport Land Use Commission, the Local Transportation Authority, the Measure A Authority and the Service Authority for Freeways & Expressways. 

For more information, visit sanbenitocog.org

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

