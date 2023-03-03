County asks residents for storm damage documentation for FEMA appeal

San Benito County is appealing federal authorities’ decision to deny emergency aid to local individuals who suffered storm damage from recent winter weather, and is asking affected residents and property owners to help by gathering and sending documentation of their losses.

On Feb. 24, county officials were informed that San Benito was denied Individual Assistance funds by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This assistance could have provided local residents impacted by the January floods the opportunity to apply for a personal loan for necessary living accommodations, says a press release from San Benito County.

On Feb. 28, the county Board of Supervisors decided to appeal FEMA’s denial.

In order to complete this appeal, the county is asking community members to send photos and documentation of damages, along with their name, address and contact phone number, says the press release. The county’s Office of Emergency services will collect and send documentation from the community to FEMA officials for further assessment.

The press release adds, “Furthermore, we kindly ask that if you feel your property/home was not accessed by FEMA, please submit all photos and documentation to [email protected] no later than March 20, 2023, by 5pm. This will allow the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services to prepare all documentation for the appeal process.

“For additional concerns about the appeal process please contact the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services at 831.636.4168 or you may email your questions to [email protected]”

To review the full discussion that took place at the Feb. 28 Board of Supervisors meeting, visit https://cosb.granicus.com/player/clip/81?meta_id=11805.