good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
64 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 22, 2023
Article Search
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsNonprofitsCommunityFeatured

Local Scene: Organizations awarded art grants

By: Staff Report
20
0

San Benito County organizations awarded $140K arts grants

San Benito County Clerk-Recorder-Elections and Costanoan Indian Research Inc. were among 23 organizations throughout the Central Coast to have been awarded $140,000 grants to partner with an artist over a 12-month period to create an arts engagement initiative.

The San Benito County Arts Council, Arts Council for Monterey County, Arts Council Santa Cruz County, San Luis Obispo County Arts Council, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, and Ventura County Arts Council announced that the organizations have been selected for the Central Coast Creative Corps (CCCC) Program, a pilot grant program funded by the California Arts Council. 

Each grantee will receive $140,000 to work with an artist for one year to address one of four areas: climate impact, public health, civic engagement and social justice.

Grantees were selected by a panel of Central Coast artists and community leaders who represented all six geographic regions with funding going toward organizations that serve and represent the region’s most under-served communities, as indicated by the California Healthy Places Index (HPI). Panelists also ranked applicants based on a range of organizational missions, program objectives and unique approaches to artistic collaboration.

Central Coast Creative Corps Community Partner grantees include: Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley; the Coastal Watershed Council; Housing Matters; Esperanza Community Farms; Safe Ag Safe Schools; The Village Project, Inc.; El Sistema USA/Salinas, Inc; Costanoan Indian Research Inc.; San Benito County Clerk-Recorder-Elections; Lumina Alliance; RACE Matters SLO County; Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP); Nyeland Promise; LULAC Colonia Council; Lucha Inc.; County of Ventura; Santa Paula Latino Town Hall; Barbareño Chumash Tribal Council; Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Inc. (CHCCC); Family Service Agency; Freedom 4 Youth; Awakening Giantz; and Blue Sky Sustainable Living Center. 

All grantees are based in Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to collaborate with the San Benito County Arts Council to find the most creative approach to increase civic engagement,” San Benito County Registrar of Voters Francisco Diaz said.

The San Benito County Clerk-Recorder-Elections was one of two local organizations to receive $140,000 grants from the Central Coast Creative Corps Program.

Grant funds will be used for one year from September 2023 to August 2024. Of the funding award, $100,000 will go directly to the artist for their work on the campaign; with $20,000 allocated for artist-community relations, supplies and materials, and other costs incurred for production and/or implementation; and $20,000 for the organization for program administration.

“Working with the Central Coast partners has been an absolute privilege, and we are pleased to see so many applicants from the region and specifically from San Benito County,” said Jennifer Laine, executive director of the San Benito County Arts Council. “Our goal has been to make sure that these funds are accessible to first-time grantees, small budget organizations and organizations that are new to arts and culture, across the region. As one of six county partners, we also wanted to ensure that we represent the needs and priorities in San Benito County. We are excited that two projects from San Benito County were chosen by the panel, and we look forward to working closely with the San Benito County Elections Department and Costanoan Indian Research Inc. on this innovative pilot program.”

CalFire offers July 4 safety tips

With the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, state fire officials are stressing the dangers and consequences of using illegal fireworks. 

This Fourth of July, residents are advised to celebrate responsibly, and protect the community by preventing fires and injuries caused by fireworks, says a press release from CAL Fire. “Before you think about buying fireworks for your celebration, make sure they are permitted where you live,” says the release.

In San Benito County, only fireworks purchased at seasonal fundraising booths in select locations are permitted, and only during the holiday period leading up to July 4, according to authorities. 

Fireworks purchased out-of-state are illegal in California without a license. Those seeking the excitement of fireworks can let the experts handle the show. 

“With fireworks causing over $25 million dollars in property loss in 2022, preventing fires and injuries caused by fireworks begins with you” said Chief Daniel Berlant, Acting California State Fire Marshal. “Don’t be the reason your Fourth of July holiday goes up in smoke.” 

If Safe and Sane fireworks are legal in your area and you choose to use them, the following safety tips are recommended: 

– Never use illegal fireworks. 

– Make sure the firework has the State Fire Marshal “Safe and Sane” seal on it. 

– Make sure the “Safe and Sane” firework is purchased from a licensed fireworks booth. 

– Never allow young children to use or handle fireworks. 

– Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol. 

– Never hold a lit firework in your hands. 

– Never light fireworks indoors. 

– Only use them away from people, houses, and flammable materials. 

– Never point or throw fireworks at another person or animal. 

– Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks. 

– Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for an extended time before discarding. 

– Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire. 

To learn more about fireworks safety, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org/more/fireworks-safety/

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Love spans a century for local family

Michael Moore -
Bernice “B” Bode and her great-granddaughter, Jasmin Sauer, have...
Business

Smoke Point BBQ and Provisions opens new location in Hollister

Juan Reyes -
Smoke Point BBQ and Provisions owner Jarad Gallagher hasn’t...
Community

Hollister High English Learners reclassify as fluent, proficient 

Staff Report -
In the 2022-23 school year, 108 Hollister High School...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,078FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Love spans a century for local family

Smoke Point BBQ and Provisions opens new location in Hollister