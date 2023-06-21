Hollister High English Learners reclassify as fluent, proficient 

In the 2022-23 school year, 108 Hollister High School English Learner students were reclassified as Fluent English Proficient (RFEP) after meeting various linguistic and academic criteria set by the California Department of Education and San Benito High School District, according to district staff.

“This is a major academic achievement for our students that began, for some, in elementary school,” said JoAnne Kaplansky, Hollister High School’s English Learner Program Specialist. “This accomplishment is a testament to the work of all of our San Benito County feeder schools and our Hollister High School teachers and staff who are committed to providing our students with the academic support needed to meet the goal of reclassification.”

Students initially identified as English Learners are reclassified as Fluent English Proficient when they meet the following standard criteria:

– Overall proficiency level of 4 on the English Language Proficiency Assessment of California (ELPAC).

– Demonstration of “basic skills” in English from an objective assessment that is also given to English proficient students of the same age.

– A teacher evaluation; and

– Parent/Guardian has been consulted and notified.

Incoming senior Gabriela Rivera said she remembers feeling “embarrassed for not being fluent in English all throughout my middle school years, and also…being nervous for certain parts of the test” to reclassify. “The speaking test prevented me from passing this test multiple times, which meant that I had to become better at it. Lots of work went into this goal of mine, which means a lot to me.”

Gabriela Rivera

She said that speaking English in a Spanish-speaking household was challenging. “Having parents who hardly understood and spoke the language was a challenge because it prevented me from learning English at a faster pace,” Rivera said. “I was determined to speak English properly, and slowly my household became a bilingual speaking household where not only Spanish was being spoken but English was, too. This shows recognition to a daughter of two Mexican parents who always pushed their little girl into doing more than the required standard.”

When she was notified that she got a 4 on the ELPAC test, Rivera called her mom. “When I had told her, she was a lot of things at that moment, but mainly she was proud, and I could tell that she was by hearing her voice slowly start to fade and become more of a cheerful cry,” Rivera said.

She added the process of reclassifying as Fluent English Proficient has helped her learn “to achieve what I have dreamed of for a long time.” She is looking forward to college and a career. “Ultimately, I believe any student can achieve their goal and pass this test if they put their mind to it and believe in themselves.”

Recent HHS graduate Erika Hirales said, “Reclassifying as being fluent in English means a lot to me because I am able to say all my hard work has paid off and being officially fluent in two languages is a goal that I have finally reached.”

Erika Hirales

With her first language as Spanish, Hirales said she had a difficult time in elementary school communicating with teachers and peers, “but I’m glad that (my teachers) were patient with me and took the time to teach me English. Due to their help, I was able to quickly pick up the language.”

She said she is thankful for the support she has received “between school and my parents because, thanks to them, I am now fluent and able to teach the language to others in my life.” Hirales also thanked her English teacher this year, Matt Thorpe, whom she said “helped me throughout this year with new methods and ways to grow not only as a speaker but as a writer in English and he has helped me expand my knowledge and skills.”

Incoming senior Christian Santos said that he initially didn’t take the reclassification process seriously, but encouragement from teachers helped change that.

“However, my mindset changed when I met a teacher at my middle school during my eighth-grade year,” Santos said. “They talked some sense into me and it made me change the way I think about school and my future. If it wasn’t for this teacher I wouldn’t have reclassified.”

Christian Santos

Reclassified students have to demonstrate yearly progress on the state-mandated ELPAC and receive the highest overall level of 4 just to meet the first of four criteria, says a press release from the San Benito High School District.

“Reclassifying at the high school level can mean earlier access to electives, but most importantly, it signifies these students have demonstrated they can use English to learn and communicate in meaningful ways,” Kaplansky said. “My hope is that our reclassified students will continue to develop their English skills while maintaining their primary language and use this accomplishment as motivation to keep working hard to achieve their goals.”