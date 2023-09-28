good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 29, 2023
Local Scene: San Benito County Fair starts Friday

San Juan Bautista Harvest Festival is Oct. 14

By: Staff Report
County fair is Sept. 29-Oct. 1

The 100th San Benito County Fair will take place this weekend, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, at Bolado Park Event Center, 9000 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos. 

Fair hours are 12-10pm Sept. 29, 10am-10pm Sept. 30 and 10am-6pm Oct. 1. 

“We have all the Fair favorites including Twinkle Time, magic shows, livestock and produce auctions, live music, carnival rides, sweet and savory treats, Truck Pulls, Barnyard Buddies (including a ‘name the calf’ contest), a chili pepper eating contest (trust us, it’s a hot event) and much, much more!,” says a press release from the San Benito County Fair. 

New to this year’s fair is a Farmworker Heroes Exhibit, a visual display of the life and work of Cesar Chavez and photographs of local farmworkers. 

To see the fair’s complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.sanbenitocountyfair.com/schedules

Pumpkin giveaway event set in Hollister

Gonzalez and Jones Law is hosting a community event on Oct. 7 to give away pumpkins to families in need in Hollister.

The event will be held at 905 San Benito St. in Hollister from 1-4pm.

All families who are in need of pumpkins and cannot afford the expense for their children during the month of October are encouraged to attend.

Harvest Festival is Oct. 14

The San Juan Bautista Harvest Festival—featuring a variety of live entertainment, food and merchandise vendors—will take place 10am-5pm Oct. 14 in historic downtown San Juan Bautista. 

The event includes an array of activities for the entire family and celebrates the community of San Juan Bautista. 

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mvcvepp9

Exhibit showcases work of Nacho Moya

Nacho Moya, recipient of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Award and the Poppy Jasper award, comes full circle as a Gavilan College alum this fall for an evening art exhibit at the Gilroy Campus, starting at 6pm Oct. 13. 

Gavilan College’s “El Centro,” the one-stop resource center for meeting basic student needs, hosts the “Nacho Moya Art Reception: From Retail Worker to Artist,” where more than 20 of Moya’s latest paintings will be displayed, says a press release from the college. 

The free reception will start at 6pm at the Gilroy campus library gallery space, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. Attendees will be able to chat with Moya and enjoy light refreshments, while viewing the paintings and networking with community dignitaries.  

This event is open to the entire community and those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP online at bit.ly/gavmoya.

“I’m so excited to be back at Gavilan College,” Moya said. “Years ago, I was a student here. Now with my exhibit, I’m returning full circle to share my art with the community. I’m dedicated to the arts and how it’s used as a form of therapy. I hope to share this love and the notion that anyone can become an artist.”

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

