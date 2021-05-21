Local Scene: Summer Art Camp, SBHS Senior Night

Applications available for Open Studios Art Tour

The San Benito County Arts Council is now accepting applications from artists in all media for the annual Open Studios Art Tour, Sept. 25-26.

Artists based in San Benito County are encouraged to submit an online application at sanbenitoarts.org.

Prospective applicants may also email [email protected] for information.

All applications must be submitted online by 5pm on June 11.

Meeting scheduled on Highway 101/25 interchange project

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is holding a virtual meeting to update the public on the Highway 101/25 Interchange project.

Phase 1 of the project, expected to begin in summer 2023, will reconstruct the interchange slightly north of the current interchange, replacing the Highway 25 two-lane overcrossing with a four-lane overcrossing spanning across Highway 101. It would also increase the length of the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp to Highway 25 to decrease traffic back-ups onto 101.

The meeting will be held over Zoom on June 9 at 6pm. Spanish translation will be provided.

For information and a link to the meeting, visit bit.ly/3ydZVOH.

Registration open for in-person Summer Art Camp

The San Benito County Arts Council is now enrolling students in Summer Art Camp.

The camps are an opportunity for students to try different artistic styles, mediums and techniques in a condensed three-day workshop format.

They will take place at the ARTspace ANNEX, 217 Fifth St. in downtown Hollister. The cost is $50 per student, per camp, with a $10 sibling discount. Fees include all materials.

Camps run Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Ages 5-7 attend 10-11:30am, and ages 8-13 attend 1-2:30pm.

• Week 1: Paint Party Camp: Paint Like an Impressionist, June 29-July 1

• Week 2: Creating with Clay Camp, July 6-8

• Week 3: Creating Mosaic Camp, July 13-15

• Week 4: Exploring Organic Sculptures Camp, July 20-22

• Week 5: Paint Party Camp: Painting Under the Stars, July 27-29

For online registration or to view the full class schedule and descriptions,

visit sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com.

Single camp scholarships are available for qualifying San Benito County students. Email [email protected] to inquire about a scholarship application.

For information about Summer Art Camp, contact the Arts Council at 831.636.2787 or [email protected].

San Benito Senior Night to be held at Gilroy Gardens

San Benito High announced that the Senior Night Event will be held on May 22 from 7-10pm at Gilroy Gardens. The cost of a ticket is $30.99, which includes a $5.99 processing fee and the deadline to order is May 20 by 1pm.

San Benito High needs 400 seniors to attend in order for the event to occur. This event is only open to seniors. For information, contact Derek Barnes at [email protected].

To purchase tickets visit bit.ly/2T7BJ0p.