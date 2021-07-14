good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 15, 2021
The San Benito County Free Library was awarded a grant for $500,000 to purchase more laptops, software and Wi-Fi hotspots, which they hope will help bridge the digital divide in the community. (file photo)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Local Scene: Traffic calming, book sale, downtown Hollister car show

Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Street Festival and Car Show

By: Staff Report
Traffic calming meeting set for Sally Street

The City of Hollister will hold a second virtual meeting to discuss traffic calming on Sally Street.

The meeting will be held July 15 from 6:30-8pm on Zoom.

The traffic calming project is inspired by a consensus that speeding and reckless driving have become significant problems on the neighborhood streets.

The Sally Street project is proposed from Hawkins Street and Nash Road.

The proposals aim to preserve on-street parking and driveway access for existing residences on both roads.

To join the meeting, visit kimley-horn.zoom.us/w/91959140878.

Book sale is July 17

The Friends of the San Benito County Free Library will host a book sale on July 17 from 10am to noon.

The sale takes place behind the library, 470 Fifth St. in Hollister.

For information, call 831.205.1373 or email [email protected]

Car show registration opens

Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Street Festival and Car Show, put on by the Hollister Downtown Association.

Taking place in downtown Hollister on Sept. 25 from 10am to 4pm, the event will feature more than 250 vehicles, live entertainment, raffle prizes and more. Admission for spectators is free.

Early bird registration for a vehicle is $36.50 through Aug. 11, which includes a T-shirt, dash plaque and goodie bag. Registration goes up to $41.50 after Aug. 11 and is open through Sept. 20.

For information, visit downtownhollister.org/street-festival-car-show.

Comedy show benefits rescue organization

SBC Pet-A-Palooza Rescue will present its inaugural comedy dinner show, “Raise the Woof,” on July 23 from 6-10pm at the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St. in Hollister.

The event will feature performances by Samson Koletar and David Nguyen.

Dinner includes a choice of barbecue chicken or vegetarian lasagna, with a dessert. A no-host bar is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Tickets are $50, and proceeds benefit SBC Pet-A-Palooza Rescue. For information and to purchase tickets, visit sbcpetapalooza.org.

Bike safety for children

Hollister Police Department will hold Bike Rodeo for Kids on July 25 at 9am at Calaveras School, 1151 Buena Vista Road.

The event will feature agility courses, bike games and safety, and prizes.

It is open to children ages 5 and older, and attendance is limited to 30.

To register, visit bit.ly/3wAOI8L.

Stuff the Bus for students in need

The San Benito County Office of Education and United Way of San Benito are seeking donations of school supplies and funds for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign.

More than 2,000 backpacks with supplies are given to students in need across the county as a result of the campaign, according to the United Way.

Donations are being sought through Aug. 7. For information, visit unitedwaysbc.org/stb.

Local design agency rebrands

San Juan Bautista-based design agency Schipper Design has rebranded itself as Waltz Creative.

Founded in 2004 by Kathy Schipper, Waltz Creative is a full-service, certified woman-owned, marketing and creative agency with clients that include the 49ers Museum, First Five Monterey County, Stevenson School, Syngenta Flowers and more.

“The name ‘Waltz’ is a great metaphor for our approach to design,” said co-owner and Managing Partner Beth Welch. “So much of our success lies in how we partner with our clients. We go toe-to-toe and, with practice, pull off some amazing performances. It also has a nice ring to it that’s short, memorable and trademarkable.”

For information, visit waltzcreative.com.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

Vivi’s finally opens after months of delays

Local Scene: Traffic calming, book sale, downtown Hollister car show