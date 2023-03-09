Local Scene: Women’s History Movie Night

Blair named to Dean’s List

DeAngelo E. Blair, of Hollister, was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks “outstanding academic achievement” during the Fall 2022 semester, says a press release from the university.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Women’s History Movie Night

The Garden Shoppe in Hollister will host a free Women’s History Movie Night March 31 with a screening of “Norma Rae,” a film about a woman who works at the local textile mill, where the pay is not commensurate with the long hours and lousy working conditions.

“But after hearing a rousing speech by a labor activist, Norma is inspired to rally her fellow workers behind the cause of unionism,” reads a description of the film on the event page.

The outdoor movie will start at 7:30pm March 31. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly, as the Garden Shoppe’s patio can be cool in the evenings, according to the event page.

No outside beverages are allowed, and sales of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available on site. There will also be snacks and charcuterie for sale, according to the event page.

The Garden Shoppe is located at 364 Seventh Street in Hollister.

Attendees are encouraged to register beforehand.

For more information and to register, visit the event page online at https://tinyurl.com/5dtppfsb.

Students read 5.1 million words

San Benito County Office of Education County Superintendent Krystal Lomanto this week announced the results of the Footsteps2Brilliance Winter Reading Challenge. “During the challenge that ran from Dec. 15, 2022 through Feb. 28, students across the county read 5,144,616 words and 8,744 books,” says the county office’s latest newsletter.

The county office of education newsletter continues, “The top readers in the county were Kaleb Matthew Mendoza and Riley Coffield, both Kindergarteners at Cerra Vista Elementary. Kaleb read 134,536 words while Riley read 121,864 words.

“Overall, students at San Juan Elementary School read 1,350,932 words—more than any other school in the county. Laura Vallejo’s Kindergarten class and Karen Manchester Fuentes’ first Grade class were the top classes.”

To see a complete list of Winter Reading Challenge award winners, visit the SBCOE website at sbcoe.org.

The county’s Spring Reading Challenge will take place March 15-May 1. Students throughout San Benito County will be challenged to read 8 million words collectively, and 25,000 words individually.

To register your child for free, visit www.myf2b.com/register/SanBenitoCOE.

SBCOE recognizes employees

The San Benito County Office of Education this month recognized Sol Aldaco and Elena de la Puerta as the “Above & Beyond” award recipients, according to SBCOE’s March newsletter.

Aldaco serves as the county’s Lead Bus Driver, transporting students with disabilities throughout San Benito. Aldaco “communicates with parents and school staff daily to make sure all safety measures and accommodations are made to ensure every student is able to get to school safely and on time each day,” says the newsletter. “She has a positive attitude that is reflected in the strong team of drivers she has been able to lead over the past several years.”

De la Puerta is SBCOE’s School Counselor, and works with students to make sure they remain on track to graduate, says the newsletter. “Elena communicates with parents about their students’ progress and is diligent about meeting with students to remind them about their credits. Most recently, she has worked with families to participate in the Community Schools meetings, where parents learn about the school and provide input to help make decisions about future programs and activities that will help students be successful,” the newsletter says.