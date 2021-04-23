Local scene: Work on Highway 152, farmers market returns

Rock work set on Highway 152

Caltrans will perform rock wall scaling and slope cutting to mitigate rocks falling into travel way on eastbound Highway 152 at Pacheco Pass Highway.

One lane will be closed for crews to perform rope rappelling and rock scaling. Periodically, crews will shut down both westbound and eastbound lanes for safety clearance as needed.

Work is scheduled to begin April 28, and be complete April 29. Work will take place between 9:30am and 3pm.

During this work, motorists may experience delays as crews scale the rock slope to perform prevention work. Lane closure signs will be posted. California Highway Patrol will be onsite during lane closure.

All work is weather permitting.

Farmers market returns

The Hollister Certified Farmers’ Market returns May 5. The market will be held Wednesdays from 3-7:30pm through Sept. 29 on Sixth Street between San Benito and East streets.

San Benito County native Felicia Bisceglia is the new manager of the market.

For information, visit downtownhollister.org.

Plant sale scheduled downtown

The South Valley Fleurs Garden Club will hold a plant and craft sale on April 24 from 9am-3pm.

The sale will take place at 615-B San Benito St., outside of San Benito Bene.

Gavilan College hosting job fair

The Gavilan College Career/Transfer Center is hosting a Virtual Career & Job Fairs on April 29 from 9am-2pm.

Students and community members will have the opportunity to speak with people that work in a variety of industries, as well as apply for jobs and internships. The event will feature 20-30 minute presentations from employers.

Some of the presenters will include Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Aerotek, Launch Technical Workforce Solutions, United States Postal Service, Leal Vineyards, California Highway Patrol, BAYWORKS, Santa Clara County Water District, Sunnyslope County Water District and City of San Jose Environmental Services. Gavilan College will also present jobs for students, staff and faculty.

To join the free virtual event, visit cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99086313568.

For the full schedule, visit gavilan.edu/student/ctc/index.php or contact Jacquelyn Richburg at 408.430.3762 or [email protected]

Hollister teacher awarded grant

Karyn Garcia of Southside Elementary School in Hollister was one of 19 teachers statewide to be awarded a $100 mini-grant from the California Resource Recovery Association (CRAA) K-12 Technical Council.

Applications for the grants were open statewide, and the winners were chosen by a panel of judges who are affiliated with the CRRA K-12 Technical Council.

“The purpose of these mini-grants is straightforward: we want to help teachers reduce waste in their classrooms,” said Debbi Dodson, Executive Committee member of the CRRA K-12 technical council and representative of the Carton Council. “California schools have a tremendous opportunity to reduce the amount of waste their communities send to local landfills, and that saves taxpayer money that could be used for educational purposes.”

In her grant application, Garcia wrote that she wanted to purchase small white boards for daily assessments, rather than using paper. She also wrote that she will use the funds to purchase a recycling container for the classroom.

“I have a makeshift one right now, but it does not have a recycling logo on it,” she wrote. “I would like the students to understand what that universal logo means and have a part of recycling paper in our classroom.”