Local Scene: Academic honors; digital divide survey

Watkins graduates from Shenandoah University

Branden Watkins, of Hollister, was among the 1,143 students who graduated from Shenandoah University during the 2022-23 academic year. Watkins earned a Post-Graduate Certificate in Nurse-Midwifery.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with wide-ranging education, says a press release from the university.

Fleming graduates with business admin degree

Elizabeth Fleming, of Hollister, is among the more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2023. Fleming, who majored in Risk Management and Insurance, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

“Our May 2023 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future.”

Cagnacci named to President’s List

Hollister resident Claire Cagnacci was named to The University of Alabama President’s List for spring semester. A total of 12,487 students enrolled during spring semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s), says a press release from the University of Alabama.

Blair earns Dean’s List honor

DeAngelo E. Blair, of Hollister, was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester, says a press release from Clark University.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that prepares its students to meet tomorrow’s most daunting challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities. Through 33 undergraduate majors, more than 30 advanced degree programs, and nationally recognized community partnerships, Clark fuses rigorous scholarship with authentic world and workplace experiences that empower our students to pursue lives and careers of meaning and consequence.

Pena initiated into Phi Kappa Phi

Enrique Pena Cabrera, of Hollister, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Pena Cabrera was initiated at University of California-Davis.

Pena Cabrera is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, says a press release from the society. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Take the Digital Equity Survey

The Internet is an essential part of everyday life. Yet one in five Californians, including many in San Benito County, do not have access to affordable devices, reliable and affordable broadband service or online skills and training. Going without a reliable broadband connection can affect the ability to land a better job, provide a better education to the next generation or fully access medical care and government services, according to San Benito County officials, who are asking residents to take a survey on internet equity.

The gap between those with broadband connections and those without is known as the “digital divide.” The State of California and San Benito want to ensure everyone in the community can access affordable, reliable internet, but they need your help, says a press release from the county.

Residents can take the Digital Equity Online Survey to take the first step into the digital future. Access the survey by visiting bit.ly/CADigitalEquitySurvey.

The survey is mobile-friendly and available in 13 languages. Public feedback will help the state create Digital Equity and BEAD Five-Year Action Plans to support programs and resources to end the digital divide.

Creating these plans will be a milestone toward ensuring better digital access and equity for those in San Benito, so local officials want as many community members as possible to participate in this planning process to offer input to inform the plan.