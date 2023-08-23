good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 24, 2023
Performers wowed audiences with hula hoops and other skills at Circus Alegria, pictured Aug. 20 at Bolado Park in Tres Pinos. Photo: Chris Mora
Locals enjoy Circus Alegria at Bolado Park

Traveling show stopped in Tres Pinos for five nights

By: Michael Moore
The Las Vegas-based, family-owned traveling Circus Alegria entertained audiences in Hollister last week with classic big-top performances, animatronic dinosaurs and a 50-foot mechanical gorilla. 

The circus stopped at Bolado Park in Tres Pinos for five nights of performances. 

“It was really nice,” said Valentina Alegria, who graces the show’s stage each night with juggling, hula hoop and unicycle performances. “We had really positive feedback from the audience. You can tell the children enjoyed it.”

Circus Alegria has been owned and operated by the Alegria family since 1912. Valentina and her sister are sixth-generation performers. Their father is also a regular Circus Alegria performer, and their many family members also participate on show nights and in the many operations related to packing up, moving and setting up the show at each venue. 

A consistent feature of Circus Alegria is audience participation, facilitated by clowns and other performers who entice patrons to join them on stage for different bits. “People like being part of the show,” Valentina said. 

Circus Alegria’s next stop is in Los Banos, at 403 F St., from Aug. 24-28. 

Photo: Chris Mora
Photo: Chris Mora
Photo: Chris Mora
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Support Local Journalism
