Millions of people across the U.S. gathered in thousands of cities Oct. 18 to protest the Donald Trump Administration. Known nationwide as the “No Kings” protest, demonstrators included hundreds in San Juan Bautista and Hollister. Local protesters displayed handmade signs criticizing the Trump Administration’s immigration policies and spending plans, and in support of California Proposition 50 on the Nov. 4 ballot. Pictured are protesters at the intersection of Highway 156 and The Alameda in San Juan Bautista.