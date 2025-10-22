The 35th annual Red Ribbon Run and Festival brought hundreds of people to downtown Hollister Oct. 18 to help raise awareness of substance abuse prevention and education in San Benito County.

The event’s signature 3k Fun Run started at 8am at the Veterans Memorial Building on San Benito Street, and was followed by a morning festival with resource booths, raffles and food vendors.

The first 200 finishers in the Fun Run received a medal that states, “Life is a puzzle. Solve it drug free.”

The annual Red Ribbon Run and Festival is organized by the San Benito County Behavioral Health Department and the City of Hollister Parks and Recreation Department.

The first 200 finishers in the Oct. 18 Red Ribbon Fun Run received a medal. Photo: Chris Mora