The Mabie Skilled Nursing Facilities at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital have unveiled two newly designed Tranquility Rooms—one at each location—offering a therapeutic environment dedicated to residents living with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive or mental health conditions, hospital officials announced this week.

These innovative spaces are designed to provide comprehensive sensory therapy aimed at reducing anxiety, minimizing agitation and improving overall quality of life. Nearly half of the 95 residents across both facilities experience cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety or related conditions, reflecting a growing need for specialized care environments both locally and nationwide.

A stuffed animal and other sensory items are pictured inside one of the new Tranquility Rooms at Mabie Skilled Nursing Facilities in Hollister. Contributed photo.

“Tranquility Rooms represent our commitment to dignified, person-centered care,” said Jaylee McGary, Interim Director of Nursing. “By creating a calming, supportive environment, we can better meet the emotional and psychological needs of our residents while enhancing their daily experiences.”

The Tranquility Rooms are expected to deliver measurable benefits, including improved resident comfort and dignity; reduced reliance on psychotropic medications; fewer behavioral episodes requiring intervention; enhanced family visit experiences; and increased staff efficiency in managing complex behaviors.

In addition to sensory therapy, the rooms will serve as quiet spaces for residents and host psychology sessions, family visits and one-on-one therapeutic interventions, HHMH officials said in a press release.

The project was made possible through a $100,000 grant from the Fred Matteson Family Fund administered through the Community Foundation of San Benito County and the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation.

Funding supported the installation of therapeutic furniture and sensory elements such as Thera-Glide chairs, bubble walls, fiber optic lighting, musical instruments for music therapy, digital picture frames and local San Benito County artwork, says the press release. Additional investments include aromatherapy systems, adjustable lighting and staff training programs.

These evidence-based features are designed to engage multiple senses—visual, auditory, tactile, and olfactory—through calming sounds, weighted blankets, therapeutic scents and customizable lighting, says the press release.

The Tranquility Rooms also serve as a model for families and caregivers seeking to create supportive environments at home.

“At the center of everything we do is one unwavering principle: the dignity of each person we serve,” said Mary Casillas, HHMH CEO. “These rooms provide a peaceful sanctuary where residents can feel safe, reconnect with loved ones, and receive compassionate care in a low-stimulation setting.”