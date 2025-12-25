Police arrested a suspect who tried to kill a man during a violent altercation at a Hollister motel Dec. 23, authorities said.

At about 1:30pm, officers responded to a report of two men fighting at Wiebe Motel, 1271 San Felipe Road. When police arrived they located “a man who was actively trying to kill another man,” the Hollister Police Department said in a press release.

The first responding officer saw “an extremely volatile and dangerous scene,” the press release says. A man began walking toward the officer with blood on his hands, while another male adult was lying on the ground suffering from apparent head injuries and heavy bleeding.

The officer immediately told the suspect to stop, but he ignored police commands and repeatedly told the officer to kill him, police said.

The suspect continued to advance aggressively and at one point, turned away from the officer and approached the Hollister PD patrol vehicle. Police said the suspect, later identified as Santino Guzman, 53, opened the driver’s door and tried to enter the patrol vehicle.

The officer used his department-issued taser to subdue Guzman, police said. The taser was effective and Guzman was taken into custody without further injury to officers or bystanders.

The investigation determined that an argument over the suspected theft of narcotics led Guzman to violently attack the 60-year-old victim, police said. During the assault, Guzman pushed the victim into a glass window, shattering it, and then attempted to use a piece of broken glass to cut the victim’s throat.

The victim was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, says the press release.

Guzman was transported to Hazel Hawkins Hospital, where he was treated for cuts to his hands suffered during the altercation. Police said Guzman was medically cleared and booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to thank the San Benito County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and assistance in safely restraining the combative suspect,” says the press release. “This continued partnership is critical in ensuring the safety of officers and community members during high-risk incidents.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call Hollister Police Officer David Anderson at 831.638.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.