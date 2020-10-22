Police arrested a transient Hollister man Wednesday after he tried to assault a woman and an officer with a piece of metal pipe, authorities said.

About 8:30am Oct. 21, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Monterey Street. The officers were responding to a report that a man—later identified as Kurt Stahl, 61—had been trespassing and was brandishing a long piece of metal pipe, police said in an Oct. 22 press release.

Kurt Stahl

An officer contacted the witness and determined that Stahl, a local transient, was asked to leave the property, police said. Stahl retaliated by charging at the victim and attempting to strike her with a metal pipe.

Officers circulated the area and found Stahl on the 900 block of San Benito Street. Stahl was still holding the metal pipe, police said. Another officer attempted to contact Stahl, who refused orders to drop the pipe and fled toward a populated area of downtown Hollister.

An officer chased Stahl, who swung the pipe in the direction of the officer, police said. The officer used his department issued Taser on Stahl, immobilizing the suspect. Stahl was taken into custody without further incident. The piece of pipe was later determined to be a 3-foot long piece of metal square tubing.

Stahl was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing of a weapon, resisting arrest and trespassing, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered after he was tased. He was later booked at San Benito County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Hollister Police at (831) 638-4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.