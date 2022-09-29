good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 29, 2022
Hollister Police released this photo of a firearm they say was seized from Francisco Nieto’s residence after he was arrested for an alleged kidnapping.
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting teen

Domestic violence incident initially reported by victim, a Hollister High School student, police say

By: Staff Report
Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of domestic violence and other charges after he kidnapped a local high school student and assaulted her at his home, according to authorities. 

On Sept. 27, staff at Hollister High School told local police that a female student had reported that she was the victim of a domestic violence incident, Hollister Police said in a press release. The student reported that she had previously been in a “dating relationship” with Francisco Nieto, 27, of Hollister. The teen told school officials that the relationship with Nieto ended some time earlier. 

Francisco Nieto

The aftermath of the student’s relationship with Nieto resulted in a San Benito County Superior Court judge issuing a protective order on the victim’s behalf, police said. 

About 1pm Sept. 27, Nieto approached the victim in the area of Sutter Street at D Street, police said. Nieto brandished a firearm at the teen and forced her into his vehicle. 

Nieto drove the victim to his home, where he battered and strangled her, and threatened to kill her family, according to police. 

On Sept. 28, officers saw Nieto leaving his residence and attempted to contact him near the intersection of Seventh and San Benito streets, says the press release. Nieto fled on foot, and officers caught up to him in the area of Washington and Hawkins streets. 

Nieto was transported to San Benito County Jail and was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, brandishing a firearm, domestic violence, violation of a protective order and other charges, police said. His bail is set at $1 million. 

Police later obtained and served a search warrant at Nieto’s residence, where they seized a handgun, according to authorities. The firearm is similar to the one described by the victim.  

Anyone with information about this investigation can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

Mugshot of Francisco Nieto

2240Gun: 

SEIZED FIREARM Hollister Police released this photo of a firearm they say was seized from Francisco Nieto’s residence after he was arrested for an alleged kidnapping. 

Credit: Contributed

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

