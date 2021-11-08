Man arrested for vandalism to downtown Hollister planters

Police arrested a man last week who caused about $3,000 worth of damage to garden planters in downtown Hollister, according to authorities.

The suspect, Matthew Goodsell, 49, was already in custody for an unrelated crime when officers recognized him from video footage that captured the vandalism, according to authorities.

About 11:30am Nov. 4, Hollister Police responded to the area of San Benito Street and Fourth Street on a report of suspected vandalism to planters, police said in a press release. The planters were displayed along the sidewalks through the downtown area adorning San Benito Street.

A caller told police that most of the city planters were destroyed, totaling about $3,000 worth of damage, police said.

Surrounding business surveillance video captured a possible culprit, but it was not enough to make an arrest, according to police. Hollister Police Officer Theresa Aguilera recognized the description of the man as matching the clothing of Goodsell, a local transient known to local police.

Goodsell, who is a parolee, had been arrested later on the day of the vandalism for battery on a peace officer and violation of parole, Hollister Police said.

Investigators searched the city’s downtown camera network, and found footage of Goodsell walking southbound on San Benito Street while destroying the city planters, police said.

Hollister Police added that Goodsell, who was already in custody at the county jail, was booked for felony vandalism of city property. “It should be noted that Goodsell has a history of damaging property and has been arrested on four separate occasions this past month,” says the press release from Hollister Police Department.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call Aguilera at the Hollister Police Department at 831.638.4100. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.