Man arrested on report of stabbing in Hollister

Hollister Police arrested a 27-year-old man this week for the attempted murder of a local resident who had been stabbed several times Aug. 16, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about 4:05pm on the 1700 block of Bridge Road, reporting someone had been stabbed in the area, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located a 32-year-old male victim who had been stabbed multiple times, police said.

Hollister Fire and paramedics arrived and rendered medical aid to the victim, who was flown to a local trauma hospital, police said. The victim was last reported to be in stable condition.

During the investigation, officers identified Eddie DeGracia, 27, as the suspect in the stabbing incident, according to authorities. Hollister Police alerted area law enforcement agencies of DeGracia’s wanted status.

On Aug. 22, officers located DeGracia during a vehicle check at a park in Hollister, police said. He was arrested without incident and transported to San Benito County Jail.

DeGracia was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, violation of parole and smuggling a controlled substance into the jail. He is being held with no bail, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.