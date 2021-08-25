good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 25, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Man arrested on report of stabbing in Hollister

Suspect accused of attempted murder, other charges

By: Staff Report
1
0

Hollister Police arrested a 27-year-old man this week for the attempted murder of a local resident who had been stabbed several times Aug. 16, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about 4:05pm on the 1700 block of Bridge Road, reporting someone had been stabbed in the area, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located a 32-year-old male victim who had been stabbed multiple times, police said.

Hollister Fire and paramedics arrived and rendered medical aid to the victim, who was flown to a local trauma hospital, police said. The victim was last reported to be in stable condition.

During the investigation, officers identified Eddie DeGracia, 27, as the suspect in the stabbing incident, according to authorities. Hollister Police alerted area law enforcement agencies of DeGracia’s wanted status.

On Aug. 22, officers located DeGracia during a vehicle check at a park in Hollister, police said. He was arrested without incident and transported to San Benito County Jail.

DeGracia was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, violation of parole and smuggling a controlled substance into the jail. He is being held with no bail, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Tensions flare at vaccination meeting

Erik Chalhoub -
A tense meeting that drew many opponents of a...
News

Wine & Beer Stroll draws large crowd to downtown Hollister

Juan Reyes -
Armando Medina made his way up and down San...
Local News

Overdose deaths increase in San Benito

Staff Report -
Drug overdoses and deaths are on the rise throughout...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Man arrested on report of stabbing in Hollister

Tensions flare at vaccination meeting