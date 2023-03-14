Man shot, killed during car theft in Gilroy

An Oakland man stealing a vehicle in a Gilroy neighborhood shot and killed a man who confronted him early Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect, Angel Ochoa-Moreno, was arrested in Salinas after a pursuit on Highway 101.

Angel Ochoa-Moreno

Officers responded at about 12:30am to a report of a hit-and-run crash on the 1300 block of Pheasant Drive in west Gilroy. They found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Gilroy Police.

Investigators said the victim had confronted a man who was stealing his car, but was shot and the suspect fled in the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released, pending notification of family.

The California Highway Patrol tracked down the stolen car and took the suspect into custody south of Salinas after a vehicle pursuit.

Ochoa-Moreno, 27, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on homicide and carjacking charges. He remains in custody, and is due in court on March 16, according to jail records. No bail amount has been set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373 or [email protected] Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at 408.846.0330.