good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 15, 2023
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeatured

Man shot, killed during car theft in Gilroy

By: Staff Report
54
0

An Oakland man stealing a vehicle in a Gilroy neighborhood shot and killed a man who confronted him early Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect, Angel Ochoa-Moreno, was arrested in Salinas after a pursuit on Highway 101.

Angel Ochoa-Moreno

Officers responded at about 12:30am to a report of a hit-and-run crash on the 1300 block of Pheasant Drive in west Gilroy. They found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Gilroy Police.

Investigators said the victim had confronted a man who was stealing his car, but was shot and the suspect fled in the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released, pending notification of family.

The California Highway Patrol tracked down the stolen car and took the suspect into custody south of Salinas after a vehicle pursuit.

Ochoa-Moreno, 27, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on homicide and carjacking charges. He remains in custody, and is due in court on March 16, according to jail records. No bail amount has been set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373 or [email protected] Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Baler Steakhouse offers upscale experience in Hollister

Juan Reyes -
After a little more than one year of jumping...
Letters

Letter: San Benito needs Hazel Hawkins

submitted -
I joined the Hazel Hawkins team 26 years ago...
Business

City will not host 2023 motorcycle rally

Michael Moore -
Following a recent city council discussion, it is increasingly...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,094FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Baler Steakhouse offers upscale experience in Hollister

Letter: San Benito needs Hazel Hawkins