Cluster of earthquakes shake Tres Pinos

At least eight earthquakes have been reported in the Tres Pinos area since late in the morning March 14, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Four of the quakes measured 3.4 magnitude—the strongest of the Tuesday temblors as of 12:20pm Tuesday. The earthquakes started at 10:41am, and the most recent was a 3.0 magnitude at 12:15pm, according to the USGS website.

The earthquakes occurred between six to seven miles south of Tres Pinos, which is located in unincorporated west San Benito County. The temblors registered up to three miles deep underground, along the San Andreas fault line, according to the USGS website.

Local public safety authorities did not immediately report any calls or incidents resulting from the March 14 earthquakes.