Medeiros named new principal of Hollister High School

Hollister High School Assistant Principal Kevin Medeiros, a 2007 Haybaler alumnus, has been promoted as the school’s new principal.

Medeiros was a mathematics teacher at Hollister High for seven years before he became assistant principal, a position he held for the current school year, according to the San Benito High School District. He will start as principal for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

“As a leader, I am driven by a strong sense of purpose and a desire to make a positive impact on the lives of students,” Medeiros said. “I believe in empowering staff to take ownership of their professional growth and development, and I have a track record of building cohesive teams that work collaboratively to achieve shared goals.”

Kevin Medeiros

Medeiros will succeed Principal Adrian Ramirez, who announced earlier this year that he has accepted the new Coordinator of Intervention position at SBHSD.

Medeiros earned an associate’s degree from Gavilan College, a bachelor of science in biology from California State University Monterey Bay and a teaching credential and master’s in education from National University.

Before teaching math at Hollister High, he taught seventh and eighth grades at Tres Pinos Elementary School, according to SBHSD staff.

Medeiros said he is “confident in my ability to add a positive impact to the principal position,” after having the opportunity “to collaborate with students, staff and parents to create a positive learning environment” in his assistant principal’s role, along with experience as the summer school principal and assistant principal, as well as the migrant summer school lead.

Medeiros was a three-sport athlete during his time as a student on campus and was named the male scholar athlete of the year as a senior, says a press release from SBHSD. He also coached Baler junior varsity football and baseball in recent years.

“I had many teachers and coaches that helped mold me into the person I am today,” he said, adding, “I got into education to give back to students in an effort to provide them with a similar experience to what I had. I take a lot of pride in this high school and I want to continue to give back to students in my role as principal.”

Medeiros added that he is committed to building strong relationships and “promoting a culture of inclusivity and equity. I have experience working with diverse student populations and have been intentional in creating an environment that supports and values all students.”

Education as a profession runs in the family, as Medeiros’ father, Luciano, was a longtime educational administrator in San Benito County. Kevin Medeiros’s mother, Joyce, is a retired teacher. Both of his parents are Haybaler alumni, as is his sister, Mary, and wife, Stephanie, with whom he has a daughter, Leah.

Medeiros, who has developed innovative strategies to increase student engagement in his role as an assistant principal, said he has a “great sense of pride when it comes to Hollister High School and the community of Hollister.”

Vision For the Future

San Benito High School District Board of Trustees President John Corrigan congratulated Medeiros on his new role, which was formalized during the April 25 board of education meeting.

“I know Kevin will do a great job leading the school into the future and will execute our mission of educating all students to their fullest potential,” he said.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum noted in the press release, “Wishing much success and encouragement for Mr. Medeiros in his new role, as Hollister High School ushers in a new era, building off the strong foundation and legacy left by the current administration, led by Principal Adrian Ramirez. We look forward to continued prosperity and future success for all students in and out of the classroom.”