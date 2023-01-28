good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 27, 2023
Mobile Covid-19 testing sites close Feb. 5

By: Staff Report
San Benito County Public Health officials announced that as of Feb. 5, all OptumServe mobile Covid-19 testing sites that serve local residents will close. The California Department of Public Health, which has funded the testing sites, is closing the facilities due to declining Covid-19 rates and a decrease in use, says a press release from San Benito County. 

The following Covid-19 testing sites will no longer be available starting Feb. 5: Brigantino Park in Hollister; San Juan School soccer field in San Juan Bautista; and Immaculate Conception Church in Tres Pinos. 

Covid-19 testing and treatment through OptumServe will still be available in San Benito County, at no cost, at 930 Sunset Drive, Suite 3, in Hollister. The site is open 7am-3pm by appointment only, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, says the press release. 

To make an appointment for Covid-19 testing or care, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888.634.1123.

For more information on other Covid-19 testing sites, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/get-tested/. Free at-home test kit ordering is available for each household through the covid.gov test website. To order at-home test kits, visit https://www.covid.gov/tests or call 1.800.232.0233. Additionally, Medicare and Medi-Cal allow pickup of free test kits at pharmacies, and private health insurance covers up to eight at-home tests per month per covered member, says the county’s press release.

Free Covid-19 treatment is available for people age 12 and older, and is highly recommended to high-risk individuals in order to prevent severe illness or hospitalization, the press release continues. 

For Covid-19 and Flu vaccination appointments at San Benito County Public Health, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1.833.422.4255.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

