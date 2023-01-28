Mobile Covid-19 testing sites close Feb. 5

San Benito County Public Health officials announced that as of Feb. 5, all OptumServe mobile Covid-19 testing sites that serve local residents will close. The California Department of Public Health, which has funded the testing sites, is closing the facilities due to declining Covid-19 rates and a decrease in use, says a press release from San Benito County.

The following Covid-19 testing sites will no longer be available starting Feb. 5: Brigantino Park in Hollister; San Juan School soccer field in San Juan Bautista; and Immaculate Conception Church in Tres Pinos.

Covid-19 testing and treatment through OptumServe will still be available in San Benito County, at no cost, at 930 Sunset Drive, Suite 3, in Hollister. The site is open 7am-3pm by appointment only, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, says the press release.

To make an appointment for Covid-19 testing or care, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888.634.1123.

For more information on other Covid-19 testing sites, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/get-tested/. Free at-home test kit ordering is available for each household through the covid.gov test website. To order at-home test kits, visit https://www.covid.gov/tests or call 1.800.232.0233. Additionally, Medicare and Medi-Cal allow pickup of free test kits at pharmacies, and private health insurance covers up to eight at-home tests per month per covered member, says the county’s press release.

Free Covid-19 treatment is available for people age 12 and older, and is highly recommended to high-risk individuals in order to prevent severe illness or hospitalization, the press release continues.

For Covid-19 and Flu vaccination appointments at San Benito County Public Health, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1.833.422.4255.