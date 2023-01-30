Suspect arrested on suspicion of murder in Hollister

Police arrested a 57-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a victim Saturday at a home in west Hollister, authorities said. The victim died as paramedics attempted emergency first aid as soon as they arrived at the crime scene.

About 2pm Jan. 28, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to a report of an assault at a residence on the 800 block of Line Street, according to the Hollister Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers, Hollister Fire responders and AMR paramedics made life-saving first aid efforts on the victim. However, the man died at the scene, police said.

Police then contacted and questioned Jose Sotelo-Milan, 57, who lives in the room where the stabbing occurred, authorities said. The initial investigation found that Sotelo-Milan and the victim had been in “some sort of altercation” before the stabbing occurred, says a press release from Hollister PD.

Sotelo-Milan allegedly stabbed the other man several times, police said. He was later booked at the San Benito County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who died.

The incident is the first homicide of 2023 in Hollister.

Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said the investigation into the Jan. 28 homicide is ongoing, and declined to release additional details about the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those who want to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.