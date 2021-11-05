good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
67.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 5, 2021
Article Search
Election 2016
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsPolitics

Morales headed to victory in Hollister special election

Victor will complete District 3 city council term

By: Staff Report
18
0

Dolores Morales appears headed to victory in the five-person race for Hollister City Council District 3, according to unofficial election results.

Morales has received 482 votes, or about 42% of the ballots counted so far in the Nov. 2 special election, says the San Benito County Registrar of Voters’ website. That’s 106 ballots more than the next candidate, Lauretta Avine, who has received 376 votes, or 33%. Following Avina are Silas Quintero with 145 votes (13%), Scott McPhail with 111 votes (10%) and Matthew Rojas with 23 votes (2%).

Dolores Morales

Morales, a program manager for Santa Clara County, sent her thanks to the voters after seeing the latest vote count, which was posted to the registrar’s site Nov. 4.

“I will work hard to earn residents’ trust and improve city services,” Morales said Friday.

Election officials only have seven ballots in their possession that are uncounted because the voters did not sign them, according to Assistant County Clerk Francisco Diaz. The elections office is in the process of contacting those voters to allow them to sign the ballots so they can be counted.

Diaz added that a small number of ballots may still arrive at county offices over the next week. If mail-in ballots are postmarked within seven days after the election, they can still be counted.

So far, 1,141 votes in the District 3 election have been counted. That’s about a 21% turnout in a district that has 5,418 registered voters.

The winner of the Nov. 2 balloting will complete the term of former Hollister City Council member Honor Spencer, who resigned earlier this year. The term ends December 2022.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

San Benito High girls volleyball team falls in CCS but accomplishes...

San Benito field hockey team completes best season in program history