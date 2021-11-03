Morales leads in Hollister District 3 council ballot count

With more than 200 ballots left to count, Dolores Morales leads the vote tally for the Hollister City Council District 3 special election by 88 votes.

The polls closed at 8pm Nov. 2, and elections officials counted and posted the first results (872 ballots) shortly afterwards Tuesday night. The initial results show Morales in the lead with 382 votes (44%), followed by Lauretta Avina with 294 votes (34%), Scott McPhail with 90 votes (10%), Silas Quintero with 83 (9.6%) and Matthew Rojas with 19 votes (2%).

San Benito County Senior Elections Clerk Ana DeCastro said elections officials won’t post another update on the election results until Thursday or Friday. As of 10am Nov. 3, officials still had 207 ballots to count in hand, plus an unknown number likely to trickle in by mail over the next week.

There are 5,418 registered voters in Hollister District 3.

The winner of the Nov. 2 election will replace former Hollister Councilmember Honor Spencer, who resigned earlier this year.

To see updated local election results, visit the county elections site at sbcvote.us.