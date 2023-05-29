Hollister man dies in Highway 129 crash

A Hollister man died Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 129.

California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murillo said emergency crews were dispatched to a report of the crash just past 7:30pm on Highway 129 east of Murphy Road in Watsonville. A 54-year-old Hollister man was riding a 1998 Harley-Davidson Dyna motorcycle east on the highway while a 62-year-old woman driving westbound in a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Highway 129. For unknown reasons the Toyota collided with the Harley-Davidson.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, whose name has not been released, suffered major injuries. He was flown by air ambulance to Natividad Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not injured, Murillo said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.