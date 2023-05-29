good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 30, 2023
Hollister man dies in Highway 129 crash

By: Staff Report
A Hollister man died Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 129.

California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murillo said emergency crews were dispatched to a report of the crash just past 7:30pm on Highway 129 east of Murphy Road in Watsonville. A 54-year-old Hollister man was riding a 1998 Harley-Davidson Dyna motorcycle east on the highway while a 62-year-old woman driving westbound in a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Highway 129. For unknown reasons the Toyota collided with the Harley-Davidson. 

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, whose name has not been released, suffered major injuries. He was flown by air ambulance to Natividad Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. 

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not injured, Murillo said. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
