good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
71.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 30, 2022
Article Search
Oakland Zoo veterinary staff and a California Fish and Wildlife officer help treat a mountain lion that had been shot by police in a residential area of Hollister Aug. 26. Photo: Oakland Zoo/Facebook
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Mountain lion dies after shooting by police in Hollister

Animal was reported lingering in residential Hollister area Aug. 26

By: Michael Moore
43
0

A young mountain lion that was shot by police on Aug. 26 in a residential area of Hollister died in the care of emergency veterinarians, according to authorities.

The Hollister Police Department said its officers fired their weapons at the animal as it charged at the police, following a failed attempt by state Fish and Wildlife officials to strike the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart. Local police and the game wardens had been at the scene, on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive in southeast Hollister, since early morning Aug. 26 in an effort to secure the neighborhood from the wild animal, according to authorities.

A resident on Diablo Drive called police about 4:42am to report the mountain lion was lingering on the home’s front porch, Hollister Police said.

Local police responded and requested help from California Fish and Wildlife, which sent two wildlife officers to the scene. The wildlife officers were equipped with tranquilizer medication and an air-powered dart rifle, says a press release from Hollister PD.

Hollister PD issued a shelter-in-place order using phone and social media communications. Police evacuated the home that was immediately adjacent to the animal, authorities said.

Wildlife officers fired two tranquilizer darts at the mountain lion “without success,” police said. The mountain lion “charged from the bush directly toward a police officer (who was) stationed in an effort to keep it contained,” says the press release. “Fearing for the life and safety of the officer, two officers fired their rifles at the mountain lion.”

The frightened animal jumped a fence to a neighbor’s yard and fled into another bush, authorities said. Fish and Wildlife officers again delivered tranquilizer darts toward the mountain lion, this time striking the animal.

After the tranquilizer dart hit the mountain lion, it was “successfully sedated and safely removed from the area,” the press release says.

Authorities examined the animal and determined it had suffered at least one bullet wound to the abdomen. The mountain lion was further examined by a State of California veterinarian by teleconference, after which authorities decided to transport the animal to the Oakland Zoo for treatment.

Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said the mountain lion had been hit by “multiple” tranquilizer darts from Fish and Wildlife officers before it could be safely subdued.

At 4:46pm Aug. 26, Oakland Zoo said in a social media statement that the animal had died in their vets’ care. The post described the animal as a “young male mountain lion” that was transported to the zoo by California Fish and Wildlife authorities in critical condition.

“We were hopeful to share good news in this post, as our vet team did everything they could to save him, but learned just minutes ago that he passed during the emergency surgery,” reads the Oakland Zoo’s post. “This is the 20th mountain lion to come to Oakland Zoo in need of help as another victim of human-wildlife conflict, and we are heartbroken with the tragic loss.”

The post includes a video of zoo hospital staff and a Fish and Wildlife officer treating the sedated mountain lion. In a portion of the video, an Oakland Zoo staff person points to x-rays of the animal’s injuries, pointing to a collapsed lung and noting where its diaphragm had been “compromised.”

Hollister PD said in the press release, “We involved Fish and Wildlife out of care and concern for the animal, and attempting to remove the animal from a residential area safely, but also knew this was a potentially life-threatening situation for our residents. We are enormously grateful for their assistance. Ultimately, however, we could not place the life of the animal above human life, which is why the officers fired their rifles at the scene.”

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Developer scales back Sargent Mine plans 

Michael Moore -
In an effort to minimize impacts on wildlife and...
High School Sports

Hollister High opens the season strong in grounding the Eagles

submitted -
The scenes were jovial at the away end bleachers...
Agriculture

Police shoot mountain lion in southeast Hollister

Staff Report -
Police shot a wild mountain lion that charged toward...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,826FansLike
266FollowersFollow
1,122FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Developer scales back Sargent Mine plans 

Hollister High opens the season strong in grounding the Eagles