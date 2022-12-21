good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
New hotel opens in Hollister

Holiday Inn Express & Suites features 93 guest rooms

By: Staff Report
23
0

The new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel, developed by Lotus Management, Inc., opened near the intersection of Highways 25 and 156 in Hollister last week. 

The 93-room hotel, which shares a border with Santa Clara County, currently employs about 20 people, says a press release from Lotus Management. 

“Holiday Inn Express by IHG is one of the most widely recognized lodging brands in the world, and we’re pleased to add this hotel to the Hollister area,” said Sunil Patel, Lotus Management Regional Director of Operations. 

The hotel design features an open, pod style front desk, flexible seating in the lobby and great room, and built-in wireless charging stations for guests and their colleagues, says the press release. 

The “streamlined” guest rooms include noise reducing headboards, 50-inch flat screen televisions, multiple points of power and functional storage, the press release continues. 

“In each room, we wanted to provide our guests with an inviting atmosphere by featuring vibrant colors and a contemporary style that blend together perfectly,” said Fredy Hernandez, hotel General Manager. “We expect this to be an award winning hotel and a preferred hotel for the business and leisure travelers in San Benito County and neighboring communities.”

The new hotel also features an indoor pool, fitness center, business center, electric vehicle charging stations and a 350-square-foot meeting room. 

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel is located at 391 Gateway Drive in Hollister. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

County office seeks to remove education barriers for homeless youth

Staff Report -
In recognition and support of National Homelessness Awareness month,...
Business

Hazel Hawkins faces possible closure in 2023

Michael Moore -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital employees received notices this week...
Business

Amah Mutsun files complaint to stop Betabel project

Michael Moore -
The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band last week announced that...

County office seeks to remove education barriers for homeless youth

Hazel Hawkins faces possible closure in 2023